AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:09 a.m. EST

Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement

On the heels of a messy ticket rollout for Taylor Swift’s first tour in years, fans are angry. They’re also energized against Ticketmaster. While researchers agree that there’s no way to tell how long the energy could last, the outrage shows a way for young people to become more politically engaged through fan culture. This isn’t even the first time a fandom or an artist has targeted Ticketmaster. And Swifties say it's not just about getting a ticket. The ticket debacle has spurred broader conversations about economic inequality and political action.

Reality TV's Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. News outlets report that U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross has sentenced Todd Chrisley to serve 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

Amy Schneider wins a hard-fought 'Jeopardy!' tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Amy Schneider, who won 40 games in a row on ‘Jeopardy!', capped off her big year by winning the game show's tournament of champions and a $250,000 prize. She won the third game of the best-of-seven tourney finals in a match televised on Monday. The writer from Oakland beat two fellow Californians. Contestant Andrew He had won two games in the finals and Sam Buttrey had won one. Schneider had a narrow lead over He going into the show's final clue. They both answered correctly, but Schneider's bigger bet pulled her over the top.

'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”

Elon Musk's Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk's Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was banned in January for violating the platform's COVID misinformation policies. Greene's reinstatement follows the return Donald Trump's account to Twitter, though the former president has not tweeted and has said he would not. Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive. Before the U.S. midterm elections this month, he urged his “independent-minded” Twitter followers to vote Republican.

Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book's replica autographs

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan’s publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Simon & Schuster acknowledged Sunday that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed. The statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature’s authenticity. Dylan’s book, in which he assesses songs ranging from Hank Williams “Your Cheatin’ Heart” to Jackson Browne’s “The Pretender,” was published Nov. 1. A Dylan spokesperson declined comment.

'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died. He was 49. Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, confirmed in a statement that Frank passed away. She didn’t name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy of his family and friends. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” about five teenagers deputized to save Earth from evil, debuted on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. Early in the first season, Frank’s Tommy Oliver was inducted into the group as the Green Ranger.

Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest president in U.S. history is hitting a milestone birthday. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, and questions are swirling about whether he has the acuity and stamina to run for president again, if he chooses to do so. He says he intends to run, yet leaves himself an out, saying he is "a great respecter of fate.” He's got a record as a campaign winner and has posted major legislative successes in recent months. But surveys of voters point to concern about his capabilities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, at age 82, to pull back from leadership and let a new generation rise may spill over into Biden’s thinking

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be reinstated. It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. Trump has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was restored. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social.