AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:24 p.m. EST

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.

Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive fans at a news conference. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct. The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Lawyers representing the team say the Commanders welcome this opportunity to defend the organization in a court of law.

US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is taking steps to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services. The guidance Thursday from the Office of Refugee Resettlement says pregnant migrants under 18 should be assigned to shelters in states that still allow abortion. It also says those who want an abortion should be provided transportation across state lines if necessary. Government officials and contractors who have religious objections to abortion aren’t required to assist directly in providing access to abortion but must notify authorities of any pregnant migrant youths.

Report: Tweets with racial slurs soar since Musk takeover

The number of posts on Twitter containing racial slurs has soared since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, new research shows. Analysts at the Center for Countering Digital Hate searched for English-language posts containing one of several different racial slurs. They found that the use of all of them went up in the first full week after Musk bought Twitter. Musk and Twitter's top trust and safety official have said hate speech has actually gone down since Musk took over. The billionaire has called himself a free speech absolutist and some users posted racial slurs shortly after Musk's purchase as a way to test Twitter's boundaries.

'Love Sick': Trove of Dylan's teenage love letters for sale

A deeply personal collection of love letters a smitten Bob Dylan wrote to his high-school sweetheart in the late 1950s is up for auction. Boston-based RR Auction says the 42 letters totaling 150 pages were written to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 by a Hibbing, Minnesota, teenager still known then as Bob Zimmerman. They pour light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which not much firsthand information is available. The auction runs until Nov. 17. In the missives, Dylan foresees changing his name and selling a million records.

Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The spinning top, whose origins can be traced to ancient times, has a permanent new place in the National Toy Hall of Fame. The top was inducted into the hall of fame on Thursday, along with Lite-Brite and Masters of the Universe action figures. The trio of honorees was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, and Spirograph. The hall of fame in Rochester, New York, recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and endured over time. Anyone can nominate a toy. A panel of experts votes on the winners.

AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX

NEW YORK (AP) — The swift collapse of crypto exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the cryptocurrency world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. A person familiar with matter said that the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are examining FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency prices rose after days of selling after a report showing that inflation cooled off a bit last month gave a boost to riskier assets.

Vaping company Juul cuts 400 jobs amid growing setbacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled vaping company Juul Labs is announcing layoffs as the company tries to navigate growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business. The company also said Thursday it has obtained new financing from several investors that will allow the company to stay in business. For weeks, industry analysts have speculated that Juul could soon declare bankruptcy or sell itself to another company. Thursday’s news appears to have put those plans on hold. Juul was once the leading U.S. vaping company, but its prospects have dimmed amid a political backlash to underage use of its products. U.S. regulators are currently seeking to ban Juul's e-cigarettes from the market. The company is appealing that decision.

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan's gyms

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says women are banned from using gyms in Afghanistan. The rule, which comes into force this week, is the group's latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. A spokesman from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice said on Thursday that the ban was being introduced because people were ignoring gender segregation rules and that women were not wearing the headscarf, or hijab. Women are also banned from parks. The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing power in August 2021. They have banned girls from middle school and high school and restricted women from most jobs. The U.N. says the ban is another example of the Taliban's “continued and systematic erasure” of women from public life.

Charges: Wisconsin nurse amputated man's foot without orders

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (AP) — A nurse in Wisconsin has been accused of amputating a hospice patient's foot without his consent and without doctor's orders. Elder abuse charges filed last week say 38-year-old Mary Brown, of Durand, told colleagues she wanted to display it at her family's taxidermy shop. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the man had dead tissue in his foot from frostbite. He was at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center when Brown amputated his foot May 27. The man died within about a week. The complaint gives no indication the amputation hastened his death. Brown cannot be reached for comment.