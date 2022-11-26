AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:55 a.m. EST

'Miracle': Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a passenger who went overboard from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued on Thanksgiving after likely being in the water for hours. The 28-year-old man was reported missing at noon Thursday while the vessel, the Carnival Valor, was heading to Cozumel, Mexico. According to Carnival Cruise Line, the man was with his sister at a bar on the Carnival Valor Wednesday at 11 p.m. and went to use the restroom. His sister reported him missing the next day. Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross said the man was responsive when found and confirmed he was the missing cruise ship passenger after he was hoisted into a helicopter.

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

BEIJING (AP) — A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. The June trial of the former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the alleged victims' privacy. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court on Friday said Wu was sentenced for a 2020 rape and for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent.

Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband rescued

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.

Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to voters who said they experienced long lines and difficulties while voting on Election Day in Arizona’s largest county. Her lawyer, Tim LaSota, says in the suit filed Wednesday that the county has not fulfilled public records requests filed on Nov. 15 and 16. The requests seek to identify voters who may have had trouble casting a ballot.

NASA's Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Orion capsule is now circling the moon in an orbit stretching tens of thousands of miles. The capsule and its three test dummies entered lunar orbit Friday, more than a week after launching on the test flight. It will remain in this broad but stable orbit for nearly a week, before heading home. As of Friday, the capsule was 238,000 miles from Earth and is expected to reach a maximum distance of almost 270,000 miles in a few days. NASA considers this a dress rehearsal for the next moon flyby in 2024, with astronauts. A lunar landing by astronauts could follow as soon as 2025.

Giants-Cowboys sets NFL regular-season record for viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Thanksgiving afternoon game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys set the mark for the most-watched NFL regular-season game on record. The Cowboys' 28-20 victory Thursday on Fox averaged 42 million viewers, according to Nielsen, surpassing the 41.55 million average for the Dec. 3, 1990, Monday night game between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers on ABC. Average viewer record numbers go back to 1988. The average viewership for the three Thanksgiving Day games was 33.5 million, surpassing the previous high of 32.9 million in 1993, when only two games were aired.

Oddball 6-foot 'Lobsta Mickey' statue returns to Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A long-forgotten, and somewhat unsettling, statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws for hands has found its way back to Boston. The 700-pound statue dubbed “Lobsta Mickey” was commissioned by Disney. It was last seen in the city nearly two decades ago at Quincy Market. It entertained tourists and shoppers before slipping out of sight and into city lore. It was sold in 2005 at an auction organized by Disney. Creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, Deon Point, became fixated on tracking down the 6-foot-tall creation before finally discovering a listing for the mouse/crustacean relic on eBay. It now resides on the store's showroom floor.

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital. So fans don’t have to go too far to get to matches. The country billed its World Cup as environmentally sustainable in part because of how compact it is. But the reality is quite different. Tens of thousands of foreign fans are turning to shuttle flights between Doha and neighboring Dubai because of high hotel prices, a scarcity of accommodation and alcohol limits.

Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital, where she died. It wasn’t until Erickson got home at the end of the day that she was met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.