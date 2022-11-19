AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:12 a.m. EST

Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China as a symbol of hoped-for reunion between the sides, has died. The Taipei Zoo says Tuan Tuan passed away Saturday afternoon. Earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment. Tuan Tuan and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Both were born in China in 2004 and succeeded in having a pair of cubs in Taiwan. Ties between Beijing and Taipei have declined sharply since the pair’s arrival.

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama started and then stopped another lethal injection because prison workers were unable to establish the intravenous lines needed to administer a deadly dose. The problem was the latest in an unprecedented string of failures of the state’s capital punishment procedure. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith late Thursday was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused by the same problem. A leader of an anti-death penalty group says something has clearly gone wrong with the state’s execution procedure.

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm has paralyzed parts of western and northern New York. More than 4 feet of snow is already on the ground in some places, and authorities are reporting the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The heaviest snowfall as of Friday afternoon was south of the city of Buffalo, where the National Weather Service reported more than 3 feet in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie. Bands of precipitation brought more than 50 inches to the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park. Even more snow is expected to fall through the night into Saturday.

"Today" show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Roker says he's recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots in his leg and lungs. The NBC “Today” show weather anchor made the announcement in an Instagram post Friday. The 68-year-old Roker said that's why viewers haven't seen him on the show. Roker said he's “getting terrific medical care" and is on the way to recovery. He thanked everyone for their well-wishes and prayers. His co-anchors wished him well online and on the show. It's not immediately clear whether Roker will be able to co-host NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which he's done since 1995.

Jury says it's deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors at the Los Angeles rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson say they're deadlocked. But a judge has told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. After nearly three days of deliberations, the jurors emerged Friday afternoon and told Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on any counts. She told them to resume deliberating on Nov. 28 after taking Thanksgiving week off. The 46-year-old Masterson is charged with the rape of three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty. The defense says the acts were consensual.

Plane hits vehicle on runway, catches fire at Lima's airport

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A LATAM Airlines plane taking off from Lima’s international airport has struck a firetruck on the runway and caught fire. Authorities said the plane’s passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed. Lima Airport Partners, the company that operates Jorge Chávez airport, said operations at the facility had been suspended. There were 102 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus A320neo. Luis Ponce La Jara, general commander of the fire department, said two firefighters were killed and one injured when the truck they were in was struck by the plane. Both the plane and the firetruck were in motion when they collided.

Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount. Frisch said Friday that he supports the recount but that it would be unrealistic to think it would flip enough votes for him to win. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.17 percentage points, or 554 votes out of over 327,000 votes counted.

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. Swift says she and her team asked the platform multiple times if it would be able to handle massive demand. In her words, she says: “We were assured they could.” Of fans who lost out after hours waiting in a digital queue, Swift said she hopes to provide more chances to get together.

New measures for size, as world's people surpass 8 billion

PARIS (AP) — What is bigger: A ronna or a quetta? Scientists meeting outside Paris on Friday who have increased the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century have the answer. It's a quetta, which has 30 zeroes after the figure 1. Rapid scientific advances and vast worldwide data storage on the web, in smartphones and in the cloud mean that the terms used to measure things in weight and size needed updating. A British scientist led the push Friday to incorporate bold new, tongue-twisting prefixes -- on the gigantic and even the minuscule scale. Four new prefixes were passed by 64 nations attending the General Conference on Weights and Measures.

Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after being arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked in about two hours earlier. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing. The arrest came just hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing’s offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee won for the seventh time in eight games. The Titans say in a statement they are gathering information.