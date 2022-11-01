AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:16 a.m. EDT

Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark on piano

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) — Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. As someone played, the great inventor would lean in close to the instrument, right above the keys, and he’d bite the piano. Pressing his teeth into the wood helped Edison experience the vibrations in his skull. He said it allowed him to “hear through my teeth.” Robert Friedman recently showed off marks on a Steinway grand piano once owned by Edison — a cluster of shallow indentations roughing up the black lacquer above the keyboard. Friedman sees the marks as toothy signatures left by the inventor of the phonograph. He’s looking for a home for the novel historical artifact he bought last year.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the slayings of two teenage girls who were killed in the woods outside their small town in northern Indiana nearly six years ago. State Police said Monday that 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen is being held on two murder counts in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The girls vanished after saying they were going for a hike on Feb. 14, 2017. Authorities long suspected the killer had some connection to Delphi, a city of just 3,000 people. Authorities called Allen's arrest a step in the right direction and encouraged the community to come forward with more information. Allen has pleaded not guilty.

World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night. Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans. There will now be a travel day Friday, with Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says that he hopes the organization will grow together in the aftermath of Irving sharing the link. Irving has been criticized for sharing the link by the NBA, the Anti-Defamation League and Nets owner Joe Tsai, among others. The star guard of the Nets has said he embraced all religions and defiantly defended his right to post whatever he believes.

Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disneyland has closed as a COVID-19 precaution and visitors temporarily kept in the park for virus testing. Postings on social media said some amusements kept operating for guests who were blocked from leaving. Walt Disney Co. and the city government said the park closed Monday for virus testing of staff and visitors but gave no details of a possible outbreak. Disney said Tuesday that all guests had left the park following testing. While other countries are easing anti-virus measures, China has stuck to a severe “Zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every case. Last week, 1.3 million residents of one Shanghai district were told to stay in their homes while they underwent virus tests.

Bidens dole out Halloween candy to first responders' kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have doled out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters dressed up as everything from Spider-Man to a flamingo to a monk to a zombie founding father. The soggy celebration on the south side of the White House was their first time welcoming trick-or-treaters as president and first lady. Some 5,000 guests — children and their adult chaperones — were expected to stream through the event. The invitation list included children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members. Children of administration officials joined the group as well.

Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get cancellation if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants. The Education Department on Monday finalized a package of rules that it proposed earlier this year. The new rules take hold in July and are separate from President Joe Biden’s sweeping student debt forgiveness plan, which has been held up in court amid a legal challenge. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said his agency is “fixing a broken system and putting borrowers first.”

China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING (AP) — China’s third and final module docked with its its permanent space station and further a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constantly crewed presence in orbit. Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday from a launch center on the southern island province of Hainan aboard a Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, one of China’s most powerful launch vehicles. A large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watched is it rose into the sky. Mengtian is the second laboratory module for the space station, connecting to a core module where the crew lives and works. The module is currently populated by two male and one female astronauts. Monday's launch is uncrewed.

World shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK (AP) — World stock markets and U.S. futures are higher after a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity improved. Hong Kong jumped more than 5% following a rumor that China might be considering relaxing its stringent COVID-19 precautions. The Chinese manufacturing survey by Caixin, a business news magazine, helped to counter renewed concern about coronavirus outbreaks. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index slipped for the day but ended October with an 8% monthly gain. Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week for what is expected to be another big interest rate hike to cool surging inflation.