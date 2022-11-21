AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:33 p.m. EST

Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”

Elon Musk's Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk's Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was banned in January for violating the platform's COVID misinformation policies. Greene's reinstatement follows the return Donald Trump's account to Twitter, though the former president has not tweeted and has said he would not. Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive. Before the U.S. midterm elections this month, he urged his “independent-minded” Twitter followers to vote Republican.

Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book's replica autographs

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan’s publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Simon & Schuster acknowledged Sunday that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed. The statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature’s authenticity. Dylan’s book, in which he assesses songs ranging from Hank Williams “Your Cheatin’ Heart” to Jackson Browne’s “The Pretender,” was published Nov. 1. A Dylan spokesperson declined comment.

'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died. He was 49. Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, confirmed in a statement that Frank passed away. She didn’t name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy of his family and friends. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” about five teenagers deputized to save Earth from evil, debuted on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. Early in the first season, Frank’s Tommy Oliver was inducted into the group as the Green Ranger.

Reality TV's Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion

ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. News outlets report that U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross has sentenced Todd Chrisley to serve 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars and 16 months of probation. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest president in U.S. history is hitting a milestone birthday. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, and questions are swirling about whether he has the acuity and stamina to run for president again, if he chooses to do so. He says he intends to run, yet leaves himself an out, saying he is "a great respecter of fate.” He's got a record as a campaign winner and has posted major legislative successes in recent months. But surveys of voters point to concern about his capabilities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, at age 82, to pull back from leadership and let a new generation rise may spill over into Biden’s thinking

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be reinstated. It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. Trump has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was restored. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social.

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The high court could say as soon as Monday whether the justices will agree. A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss have urged the justices to take what they say is an important case for trademark law. The toy’s maker says Jack Daniel’s can’t take a joke.

Parts of NY dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall

NEW YORK (AP) — Parts of New York are finally catching a break after a storm dumped snow for days on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed Sunday, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were lifted. Snow began falling Thursday in towns south of Buffalo. By Saturday, the National Weather Service recorded 77 inches in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Multiday storms have brought bigger snowfall totals than that in the past, but the ferocity of Friday's snowfall could threaten the state’s record for most snowfall in a 24 hour period, set in 1966.

Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. Police said the two men had an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire, which was being investigated as a homicide.