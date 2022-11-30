AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:01 p.m. EST

GivingTuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Some $3.1 billion was donated to charitable causes in the U.S. in the 24 hours that are called Giving Tuesday. The movement to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving started as a hashtag in 2012 and 10 years later has become a staple of fundraising for nonprofits. Asha Curran is the CEO of the organization GivingTuesday, which grew out of the hashtag. She said despite a difficult economic year, people we as generous as they had the capacity to be.

Rolling Stones' 60th year honored with UK collectible coin

LONDON (AP) — They want money — that’s what they want, that’s what they want. Well, now the Rolling Stones can say they’re also ON money, the face of a new collectible coin issued by Britain’s Royal Mint to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary. The new 5-pound coin features a silhouette of the iconic band performing — frontman Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and late drummer Charlie Watts — as well as the band’s name in what is described as their classic 1973 font. The mint said it was one of the last coins of the year to be released bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at 96.

US Virgin Islands reach $105M settlement with Epstein estate

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands has reached a settlement of more than $105 million in a sex trafficking case against the estate of financier Jeffrey Epstein. The settlement announced Wednesday ends a nearly three-year legal saga for the U.S. territory, which sought to hold Epstein accountable after he was accused of sexually abusing girls and causing environmental damage on the two tiny islands he owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands. An Epstein estate attorney says the settlement does not include an admission or concession of liability or fault by the estate or anyone else.

Amazon says it had its biggest Thanksgiving shopping weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was its biggest ever, aided by a record number of shoppers looking for deals amid high inflation. The company does not typically share how much it earns during its sales events and did not disclose its overall revenue from the weekend. It said independent businesses that sell on its site generated more than $1 billion in sales. The National Retail Federation says a record 196 million people shopped in stores and online during the five-day shopping period that stretched from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. It says consumers also spent an average of $325 during the weekend on holiday-related purchases, up from $301 last year.

McConaughey, Kunis among People mag's 'People of the Year'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Hudson and “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson have been named People magazine’s 2022 “People of the Year.” The magazine unveiled its annual list Wednesday with Editor in Chief Wendy Naugle explaining this year’s honorees were selected because of their efforts to help others. McConaughey was chosen for his advocacy efforts after the Uvalde school shooting rocked his hometown. Kunis was lauded for her fundraising for Ukraine, where she was born. Hudson and Brunson was honored for her inclusive daytime talk show, while Brunson was selected for her work on “Abbott Elementary."

Buckingham Palace household member resigns amid race comment

LONDON (AP) — An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she “really came from.’’ The conversation was detailed on Twitter by Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, an east London refuge that provides specialist support for women of African and Caribbean heritage. The incident took place at a reception hosted by Camilla, the queen consort, for women working to fight domestic violence.

4 lion cubs saved from war in Ukraine arrive at US sanctuary

SANDSTONE, Minn. (AP) — Four lion cubs that were orphaned during the war in Ukraine have arrived safely at a Minnesota animal sanctuary that has pledged to provide them a permanent home. A male cub named Taras and three females named Stefania, Lesya and Prada, who are all between four and five months old, spent the last three weeks at the Poznan Zoo in Poland. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says they were born at Ukrainian breeding facilities during the war and then orphaned at a few weeks old. It says their arrival Tuesday marked the final step in an arduous journey after they survived sporadic bombings and drone attacks. Their new home is The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, north of Minneapolis.

Crunch time: The baguette gets UN world heritage status

PARIS (AP) — The humble French baguette is being inscribed on the U.N.’s list of intangible heritage as a prized tradition and savoir-faire that should be protected by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that the staple bread flute deserved U.N. recognition after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, and the closures of 400 bakeries a year over the past half-century. The “artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread” was inscribed at the Morocco meeting among other global cultural heritage items, including Japan’s Furyu-odori ritual dances, and Cuba’s light rum masters.

Spain starts new code to avoid sexism in ads for kids' toys

MADRID (AP) — Spain is enacting a new ethics code to discourage toy manufacturers from using sexist stereotypes such as dolls for girls and action figures for boys in advertisements as the Christmas season kicks off. The government says the new “self-regulatory” code urges companies to run adverts that engender an image of pluralism and equality, free from stereotypes. It says the characterization of girls with sexual connotations will be prohibited and the exclusive association of toys to girls or boys will be avoided.

Daughter says Pelé back in hospital to regulate medication

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter says the Brazilian soccer great has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor. Kely Nascimento added that there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father’s health. Nascimento lives in the United States and made the comments in an Instagram post after what she called “lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health.” ESPN Brasil reported earlier that the three-time World Cup champion was taken to the hospital because of “general swelling.” Hospital Albert Einstein says the former footballer “has full control of his vital functions” and was not taken to intensive or semi-intensive care units.