AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:40 p.m. EST

Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force pilot who held the record for the highest parachute jump for more than 50 years has died. Retired Col. Joseph Kittinger died Friday in Florida at age 94. Kittinger gained worldwide fame in 1960 when he jumped from a balloon-lifted gondola that took him nearly 20 miles above the New Mexico desert. Dressed in a pressure suit, he hit speeds of over 600 miles per hour before the thickening air and then his parachute slowed him down. Kittinger also served as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. He was shot down in 1972 and spent 11 months in a Hanoi prisoner of war camp.

Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods

A lawsuit says racism motivated Oregon’s largest city to destroy Black residents’ homes and force them out of their neighborhood decades ago. The lawsuit filed Thursday by 26 Black people with ties to the neighborhood targets Portland, the city’s economic and urban development agency and a hospital. The case is another example of urban improvement projects or construction of the nation’s highways often coming at the cost of neighborhoods that aren't predominantly white. Between 1971 and 1973, the Portland Development Commission demolished an estimated 188 properties, purportedly to make way for a hospital expansion that never happened. Of the forcibly displaced households, 74% were Black.

Jury goes a week with no verdict at Weinstein rape trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors at the Los Angeles rape and sexual misconduct trial of Harvey Weinstein have been deliberating for a week without reaching a verdict. The jury of eight men and four women went home Friday afternoon and will resume deliberations Monday. They have had no questions for the court that might provide insight into the status of their work. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault. He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.

Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year to gain sympathy and distract others from his damning financial crimes. On Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys debated the relevance of those years of alleged financial misdeeds that lined Murdaugh’s pockets with nearly $9 million. Murdaugh has denied any involvement in the June 2021 killings of his wife and son.

Family of victim in 'Serial' case seeks new court hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney has filed a court brief seeking a new hearing in a court proceeding that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been overturned. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of Hae Min Lee, filed the brief Friday in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state’s second-highest court. The new hearing would require the prosecutor to present any evidence supporting the motion and give Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, the right to challenge the evidence and present his own.

Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press has erupted in outrage at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. The Daily Telegraph’s front page on Friday accused the show of being a “direct hit” on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, while the Daily Mail called the show “little more than a hatchet job.” One lawmaker said he planned to introduce a bill in Parliament to strip the couple of their royal titles. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix series with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister didn’t watch. The first three episodes of the series were released Thursday, with three more to follow Dec. 15.

Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiat village

NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) — Santa and Mrs. Claus left Rudolph at home to catch a ride recently on an Alaska Air National Guard cargo plane to visit the Inupiat village of Nuiqsut, about 30 miles south of the Arctic Ocean. The visit in late November was part of the Operation Santa Claus outreach program, in which the guard tries to bring Christmas gifts to a few Alaska Native villages each year. The plane carried the important guests, but also more than 1,400 pounds of gifts for about 160 students at the town's school. The program dates back to 1956 and for some villages hit by adversity, it brings them Christmas itself.

AP seeks to protect access to records of death row inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Associated Press has filed a motion seeking to protect public access to records detailing the treatment of a Tennessee death row inmate who cut off his penis while on suicide watch. Attorneys for the state are seeking a protective order to prevent the disclosure of records that include any footage of Henry Hodges inside the prison. They argue that disclosure is a security risk. Hodges wants the video made public and accuses the state of trying to hide its treatment of him. The Associated Press on Thursday filed a motion to intervene, arguing that the state hasn't made the case for a security risk and that the public's interest in the state's treatment of prisoners favors disclosure.

USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — U.S. officials say Florida's seasonal orange production is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions. New Agriculture Department estimates released Friday say about 18 million boxes are expected to be produced in 2022-23 in the state, a drop from 28 million in the agency’s October estimates. Those estimates did not account for damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The most recent numbers also show a drop of 56% compared with last season. Other citrus crops are also forecast to be down. Officials say the reductions will drive up prices for orange juice and other products while increasing foreign imports.

Tennessee eyes $2M in contracts to test 1000 rape kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s lead investigative agency is seeking $2 million in contracts with outside labs to process 1,000 rape kits that need to be tested before the end of June. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the request for proposals for up to three contractors, as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits continue to face scrutiny after the high-profile killing of teacher Eliza Fletcher in September. As of October, the agency said the average turnaround time for a rape kit was 43 weeks at the Knoxville lab, 42.4 at the Jackson lab and 32.7 at the Nashville lab. The bureau wants the contractors on board by the end of January.