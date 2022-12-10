AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:01 a.m. EST

Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force pilot who held the record for the highest parachute jump for more than 50 years has died. Retired Col. Joseph Kittinger died Friday in Florida at age 94. Kittinger gained worldwide fame in 1960 when he jumped from a balloon-lifted gondola that took him nearly 20 miles above the New Mexico desert. Dressed in a pressure suit, he hit speeds of over 600 miles per hour before the thickening air and then his parachute slowed him down. Kittinger also served as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. He was shot down in 1972 and spent 11 months in a Hanoi prisoner of war camp.

Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council member was involved in a fight with an activist at a holiday event Friday night. The Los Angeles Times reports the altercation involving Kevin de León occurred at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting at Lincoln Park. León says in a statement that he was assaulted, while activists say he was the aggressor. The Times reports two local activist organizations, RootsAction and J-TOWN Action and Solidarity, posted a video on Twitter showing a portion of the incident between De León and a man identified as Jason Reedy, a People’s City Council organizer.

Police: Hostage situation ended in German city of Dresden

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have ended a hostage situation in the eastern city of Dresden after there were reports of shots fired. Authorities had urged people to avoid an area in the city center on Saturday morning while the operation was underway. Shortly after noon, police announced on Twitter that the hostage situation was over and "two outwardly uninjured people are in our care.” It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect had been arrested. Radio Dresden reported that a gunman earlier tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based, near the city’s main train station. Dresden police separately confirmed that a 62-year-old woman was found dead in another part of the city Saturday.

No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman says her son and dozens of other prisoners are on hunger strike over inhumane living conditions at Nevada's Ely State Prison. Nina Fernandez says her son, 35-year-old Sean Harvell, alleges abuse by prison staff and excessive periods of solitary confinement. That's in contrast to what state prison officials say caused the strike, which began Dec. 1. The Nevada Department of Corrections has said it was fueled by complaints over small meal portions from a new food vendor. The agency said at least 24 prisoners were on hunger strike Friday. Of those, it said 19 have refused food for nine straight days.

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it's the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system's history. The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone's operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.

Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods

A lawsuit says racism motivated Oregon’s largest city to destroy Black residents’ homes and force them out of their neighborhood decades ago. The lawsuit filed Thursday by 26 Black people with ties to the neighborhood targets Portland, the city’s economic and urban development agency and a hospital. The case is another example of urban improvement projects or construction of the nation’s highways often coming at the cost of neighborhoods that aren't predominantly white. Between 1971 and 1973, the Portland Development Commission demolished an estimated 188 properties, purportedly to make way for a hospital expansion that never happened. Of the forcibly displaced households, 74% were Black.

Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds is moving into the Sierra Nevada. As much as 4 feet of snow has been forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a 250-mile stretch of the Sierra beginning late Friday and lasting until Monday in some areas. The U.S. Forest Service activated a backcountry avalanche watch late Friday in the central Sierra including Tahoe and warned of high avalanche danger into the weekend. Winds gusts over mountain tops could reach 100 mph. Authorities are urging motorists to say off the roads.

Jury goes a week with no verdict at Weinstein rape trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors at the Los Angeles rape and sexual misconduct trial of Harvey Weinstein have been deliberating for a week without reaching a verdict. The jury of eight men and four women went home Friday afternoon and will resume deliberations Monday. They have had no questions for the court that might provide insight into the status of their work. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault. He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.

Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year to gain sympathy and distract others from his damning financial crimes. On Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys debated the relevance of those years of alleged financial misdeeds that lined Murdaugh’s pockets with nearly $9 million. Murdaugh has denied any involvement in the June 2021 killings of his wife and son.

Family of victim in 'Serial' case seeks new court hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney has filed a court brief seeking a new hearing in a court proceeding that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been overturned. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of Hae Min Lee, filed the brief Friday in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state’s second-highest court. The new hearing would require the prosecutor to present any evidence supporting the motion and give Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, the right to challenge the evidence and present his own.