AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:07 p.m. EST

Republican Boebert's lead narrows to within recount zone

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s lead has decreased against Democrat Adam Frisch, putting the tight race for a U.S. House seat representing a largely rural swath of Colorado into the automatic recount zone with some votes still left to count. Boebert, a conservative firebrand, saw her lead fall to about 550 votes with new results Thursday. The race is being closely watched across the country as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after winning back control Wednesday night with a narrow majority. Boebert is a Trump loyalist who gained widespread notoriety and a spot on the so-called “MAGA Squad” with her combative style. The current margin puts the race within the threshold that would trigger a mandatory recount in the district.

Pelosi's big decision: 'There’s a life out there, right?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder in their family home made her think about staying on as the House Democratic leader. She says she almost thought about being leader again because she “couldn’t give them that satisfaction” of intimidating her out of politics. Pelosi spoke to reporters Thursday at the Capitol after announcing she would step aside for a new generation of leaders. She will remain the congresswoman from California. Pelosi says she’s not sad about her choice to step aside but feels “balanced” in her decision. She has no plans to endorse a successor and no desire to meddle with the new leadership's vision.

In ailing LA, Mayor-elect Karen Bass promises unity, change

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles' new mayor has outlined her vision to turn around a troubled City Hall and restrain an out-of-control homeless crisis in the nation's second-largest city. U.S. Rep. Karen Bass appeared before cheering supporters to celebrate her victory over billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Bass struck a tone of unity with a multi-ethnic crowd arrayed behind her. She echoed echoed her main themes from the campaign, including getting homeless people off the streets, reversing spiking crime rates and developing housing for working-class families. She takes office Dec. 12.

Trump Org.'s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and ex-chief financial officer at the former president’s Trump Organization, said he conspired with a subordinate to hide more than a decade’s worth of extras from his taxable income, but that neither Trump nor his family were involved in the scheme. The Trump Organization is on trial, accused of helping Weisselberg and others avoid paying income taxes on compensation in addition to their salaries. Prosecutors argue the company is liable because Weisselberg was entrusted to act on its behalf.

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores walked out on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Fired SpaceX employees accuse company of violating labor law

NEW YORK (AP) — Several SpaceX employees who were fired after circulating an open letter calling out CEO Elon Musk’s behavior have filed a complaint accusing the company of violating labor laws. The complaint, made Wednesday to the National Labor Relations Board, says five employees who participated in organizing the June letter were fired a day after it was sent to company executives. The complaint also says the company interrogated dozens of others in private meetings, and that four additional employees who helped draft or share the letter were fired in July and August. The letter had called on executives to condemn Musk’s public behavior on Twitter and hold everyone accountable for misconduct.

Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down

DALLAS (AP) — The Uvalde officer who was leading the city’s police department during the hesitant law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has stepped down. City spokeswoman Gina Eisenberg says Lt. Mariano Pargas retired effectively immediately on Thursday afternoon after 18 years working for the city. He is the second police leader to leave law enforcement in the fallout since the May massacre, when hundreds of officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School. Pargas was running the department during the shooting because the chief was out of town.

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a foot found floating in a hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles. Park officials said in a statement Thursday that it isn't clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but that investigators don’t suspect foul play. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. Officials say investigators identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family.

Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run. The crash injured more than two dozen people. On Thursday, the sheriff’s department said Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer. Authorities say a man driving an SUV veered onto the wrong side of the road in suburban Whittier, crashing into recruits on a morning run Wednesday. Five were critically injured. Authorities say a field sobriety test on the driver was negative. It's not immediately known whether Gutierrez has an attorney who can speak for him.

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More bad news is coming from Ticketmaster for Swifties. Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday’s planned general public sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets because it doesn’t haven’t enough inventory. The ticket seller couldn't handle the millions of fans trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's stadium tour as the site crashed and leaving fans empty-handed. Ticketmaster says two million tickets for Swift's 2023 tour were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day. But millions were also left empty-handed as Ticketmaster said there was “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”