AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:19 a.m. EDT

Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say

NEW YORK (AP) — The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths rose in 2020 and 2021. Two reports from the CDC this week provided further details. A report released Friday focused on more than a dozen kinds of “alcohol-induced” deaths that were wholly blamed on drinking. The rate of those had been increasing by 7% or less each year. In 2020, they rose 26%. That’s the highest rate recorded in at least 40 years.

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people across the country clamoring for a chance to win a mega jackpot. But in the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money to friends and family across lines, hoping to get in on the action. Five states _ Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama _ do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away including objections from conservatives, concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing casinos.

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The Nets added in a statement that they were “dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” Irving did later issue an apology on Instagram.

US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appellate court says a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing, because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about "what it means to be a woman.” Wednesday’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Anita Green, who said the Miss United States of America pageant violated an Oregon state anti-discrimination law when it barred her from competing in 2019. Green is transgender and has competed in several pageants including Miss Montana USA and Ms. World Universal.

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner, more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. A State Department spokesman tweets that the American representatives “saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances” and says the U.S. is pushing for the immediate release of Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus. The White House says the U.S. has made “a significant offer” to resolve the cases but says there's been “a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians.”

In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Schools in Mesa, Arizona, piloted a team-teaching model to combat declining enrollment and teacher shortages. The approach is designed to give teachers more control over what and how they teach and help them learn from one another. This year, the district — the largest in Arizona — expanded the concept to a third of its 82 schools. Now the team-teaching strategy is drawing interest from school leaders across the U.S. They're eager for new approaches at a time when the effects of the pandemic have dampened teacher morale and worsened staff shortages.

CNBC axes Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years

NEW YORK (AP) — CNBC says it is pulling the plug on Shepard Smith's weeknight general interest news program, saying it wants to focus on the network's core strength of business news. Smith started “The News” at CNBC in September 2020, a year after he left Fox News Channel. CNBC said Smith's show attracted the most affluent viewers of any evening cable news program, but there clearly weren't enough of them. The Nielsen company says Smith's show has averaged 222,000 viewers this year, and that's down from when he started. CNBC chief KC Sullivan says a business-oriented news show will take over the time slot next year, but offered no other details.

Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy

ROME (AP) — A film museum in Italy's city of Turin says Kevin Spacey will receive a lifetime achievement award and teach a master class there early next year. The president of the National Museum of Cinema said Thursday that the class and the award honoring the actor's contributions to the growth of cinema would take place on Jan. 16, 2023. He said, “We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey chose Turin and our museum for this long-awaited return to an event with an audience.” Two weeks ago, a federal jury in New York sided with Spacey in a sexual abuse lawsuit that helped derailed his career.

Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players hoping to win this week's massive Powerball jackpot might be smart to dream of an annuity, rather than a truckload of cash. Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot went without a winner. But now an even more massive $1.5 billion prize is up for grabs Saturday night. An annuity doled out over 29 years is not as sexy as cash but would pay that advertised $1.5 billion prize. Winners who opt for cash would get just under $746 million. That's less than half as much. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. That's according to officials who announced the find on Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second ancient Christian monastery found in the Emirates. Their existence was unknown until they were discovered, the first in the early 1990s, the second last week. Scholars believe that's because Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region.