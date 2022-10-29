AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:39 p.m. EDT

Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste

As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers. Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they're small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they're working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.

Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington city's dress code ordinance that says “bikini baristas” must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court. The decision this week comes after a lengthy legal battle between bikini baristas and the city of Everett over the rights of workers to wear what they want. A federal court in Seattle found Everett’s dress code ordinance violated both the U.S. and Washington state constitutions. The city and the baristas have been battling since 2007 after Everett enacted a dress code for those working at “quick service facilities" like coffee shops and fast-food restaurants. Everett is about 30 miles north of Seattle.

Brady Cook directs Missouri past No. 25 South Carolina 23-10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brady Cook ran for a touchdown and directed three long, first-half scoring drives to build a 17-0 lead on the way to its fourth straight over No. 25 South Carolina, 23-10. Receiver Dominic Lovett had career highs with 10 catches for 148 yards and the Tigers' defense registered 11 tackles behind the line. Missouri won its second straight SEC game after opening league play 0-3. It also beat a ranked opponent for the first time in more than two years since topping No. 17 LSU 45-41 on Oct. 10, 2020.

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner” before the World Series opener. With a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader accidentally began repeating lines in the middle of the national anthem. Instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming.” Burton performed at last year’s televised concert for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Indiana teacher with 'kill list' agrees to no-contact order

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in Lake Superior Court with her attorney. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a judge affirmed Carrasquillo’s not guilty plea to one felony count of intimidation. Carrasquillo is being held with a bond set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash. Court records say Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder” on Oct. 12.

Anne Frank's friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One of Jewish diarist Anne Frank’s best friends has died at age 93. The foundation that runs the Amsterdam museum named for Frank paid tribute to Hannah Pick-Goslar for helping to keep Anne's memory alive. Pick-Goslar grew up with Anne after both their families left Germany as Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party rose to power. They were separated as Anne’s family went into hiding in 1942. The friends met again in February 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp shortly before Anne died there of typhus. In 1947, Pick-Goslar emigrated to what is now Israel, where she became a nurse, and had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She described her large family as “my answer to Hitler.”

Hong Kong customs seize record meth haul worth $140 million

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong customs seized nearly 2 tons of liquid methamphetamine in the city’s biggest-ever meth bust. Officials say the drugs had been concealed in bottles labeled as coconut water in a cargo shipment that arrived in Hong Kong from Mexico by sea. The haul was seized Oct. 23 and is estimated to be worth $140 million. Officials said Saturday that the bust is the largest on record among meth cases in terms of the amount and market value. Authorities are still investigating the case, and no arrests have been made.

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Permitless carry laws in states including Kentucky, Idaho and Texas are creating a dilemma for police officers working the streets: They now have to decide, sometimes in seconds, if someone with the right to carry a gun is a danger. Advocates of the laws say they make people safer, because the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun. Opponents say that allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. The debate has unfolded as gun violence is on the rise nationwide.

Powerball jackpot rises to $825 million, 5th largest in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A massive lottery jackpot got a little bigger as the top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history. It’s good to keep in mind that it has grown so large because no one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. Why the extended winless streak? Because the odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal one in 292.2 million. The $825 million prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $410.2 million.

Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has outlined a strategy to try to protect an endangered species of whale while also developing offshore wind power off the East Coast. President Joe Biden’s administration has made a priority of encouraging offshore wind along the Atlantic coast as the U.S. pursues greater energy independence. Those waters are also home to the declining North Atlantic right whale, which numbers about 340 in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management released a draft plan this month to conserve the whales while also building wind projects.