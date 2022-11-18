AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:40 a.m. EST

Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo, where the National Weather Service said up to 4 feet might fall in some spots through Sunday. Other areas could get a foot or less. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York, including communities along the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a driving ban beginning Thursday night. Parts of Pennsylvania also were seeing accumulations of lake-effect snow.

West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away

MENTONE, Texas (AP) — Officials say an earthquake that hit a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage hundreds of miles away to a historical building in San Antonio. University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons. The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. Also Thursday, the state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry sent an inspection team to the area where the earthquake struck to determine whether any actions are needed.

Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United says it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute interview in which Ronaldo criticized manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over. United officials were not aware any interview had taken place and had to wait until it was broadcast.

Gaza fire kills 21 from one family during birthday party

JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — Relatives say that 21 victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip were from the same family. Officials in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday night’s fire was likely fueled by stored gasoline. It was one of the deadliest incidents in Gaza in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. One of the relatives said Friday that the family had gathered to celebrate a birthday and the return of one of its members from Egypt. He said furniture made from flammable material might have fueled the flames rather than gasoline.

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole. The gallery applauded as Dorow announced the life sentences.

Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she's the only remaining member of a diaspora. They're descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Now in menopause and, at 32, a very old panda, Xin Xin is the end of the line. Today, China sends pandas overseas only as loans, at a cost of $1 million a year. Mexico's government is in talks about a new panda, but its austerity-oriented government may balk at the price. It could be the end of over 50 years of pandas in Latin America.

Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge from a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election too close to call in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes tallied, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. The race is being closely watched across the country as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after winning back control Wednesday night with a narrow majority.

Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required to make the report public, because it contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It’s unclear when the court could make a decision.

Activist Carol Leigh, who coined term `sex work', dies at 71

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carol Leigh, a San Francisco artist and activist who is credited with coining the term “sex work” and who sought for decades to improve conditions for prostitutes and others in the adult entertainment business, has died. She was 71. Her estate executor says Leigh died of cancer Wednesday. A former prostitute, Leigh campaigned to decriminalize and aid those working around the world in the sex work industry — a term she coined for a panel at a 1978 feminist conference. She also co-founded a Bay Area advocacy group to address problems in sex work such as human trafficking, labor and civil rights violations.

Sale of beer with alcohol banned at World Cup stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight World Cup stadiums has been banned. The decision comes only two days before the soccer tournament is set to start. Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches. FIFA says the decision was made “following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA." Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums.