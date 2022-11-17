AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:48 a.m. EST

Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

NEW YORK (AP) — They were supposed to be birthday presents. They were supposed to be Christmas presents. They were supposed to be the most special of special treats for young fans of Taylor Swift. Instead, for many parents, the hours-long Ticketmaster debacle they endured Tuesday trying to score concert seats left them empty-handed and frustrated. And their kids disappointed. A pre-sale for Swift's U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. Some fans spent hours logged on. The wait paid off for many.

Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s official dictionary. Among them are stan, meaning a fan, sitch, short for situation and convo, for conversation. There's also zedonk, dox and fauxhawk. The seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” was released this month. Among other new words are deadname, pageview and embiggen. Grawlix is one among the highest scorers. Don't know what grawlix is? It's that mashup of symbols on a keyboard that replace curse words in print.

Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno remains hospitalized after suffering burns last weekend. The doctor overseeing his care says Leno is in good condition after undergoing surgery and other treatment for burns to his face, hands and chest. Another surgery is ahead this week for the former “Tonight Show” host. Leno's wife, Mavis, is with with him at the Grossman Burn Center north of Los Angeles. The center's director says Leno is up and walking, telling jokes and giving out cookies to young patients. The fire that injured Leno occurred at the Burbank garage where he stores his famed collection of motor vehicles. His doctor says he expects Leno to fully recover.

Novak Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open in January

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government confirmed that Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. The 21-time Grand Slam champion had his visa cancelled on public interest grounds on Jan. 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says he had approved Djokovic’s application to revoke the cancellation decision because the ground for canceling the visa no longer existed. The visa ban could have lasted for three years. The 35-year-old from Serbia is clear to compete at the Australian Open, which runs from Jan. 16-29.

Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. On Wednesday night, the nonfiction prize went to Imani Perry’s “South to America,” and Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage” won for young people’s literature. In poetry, John Keene was cited for “Punks: New and Selected Poems,″ while Argentine-Spanish language author Samanta Schweblin and translator Megan McDowell won for best work in translation for “Seven Empty Houses.” Winners each received $10,000.

US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia has been reelected in California in a victory that hands Republicans control of the House. The win by the former Navy combat pilot gives the GOP a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats that is also home to the likely future speaker, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. It is Garcia’s third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith. Republicans have now locked down at least 218 seats in the House, securing a majority. Democrats have claimed 211. In another key race in the state, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin has been reelected in Southern California.

Russia didn't take US phone call after Poland missile strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says he tried to reach out to his Russian counterpart in the aftermath of the missile explosions in Poland, but wasn’t able to get through. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said his staff tried to get Russia's top military official Gen. Valery Gerasimov on the phone to discuss the incident with “no success.” Milley didn’t elaborate on the efforts, but the lack of communications, at a time when there were questions about whether Russia had launched a missile at a NATO ally, raises concerns about high-level U.S.-Russian communications in a crisis.

Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage

Among faith leaders and denominations across the U.S., there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, has now won a key test vote. Twelve Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to forward the bill to a final vote in the coming days. Ahead of the vote, one of the most prominent conservative-leaning denominations -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- came out in favor of the legislation. But the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention remain opposed.

Tom Brady, Larry David, other celebrities named in FTX suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A host of Hollywood and sports celebrities including Larry David and Tom Brady were named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange FTX, arguing that their celebrity status made them culpable for promoting the firm’s failed business model. FTX has been in the public eye for more than a week, after the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange ended up with billions of dollars worth of losses and had to seek bankruptcy protection. The lawsuit names “Seinfeld” creator David, as well as star quarterback Brady, basketball players Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, among several others.

Brendan Fraser says he won't participate in Golden Globes

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won’t attend the Golden Globes in January if he’s nominated. In 2018, Fraser said that the was groped by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk, a former president of the organization behind the Globes. Fraser said the incident took place at a luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, in 2003. Berk was expelled from the HFPA last year. The 2021 Golden Globes were all but canceled after the organization was plunged into scandal over ethical indiscretions and the revelation that it then included no Black voting members. After reforms, the HFPA will present the 80th Golden Globes January 10 on NBC.