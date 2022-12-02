AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:22 a.m. EST

Britney Spears' massive pop songs to land on Broadway, again

NEW YORK (AP) — A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer. “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre. The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text. “Once Upon a One More Time” first played at The Shakespeare Theatre Company,. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post

Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. On Thursday, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post, saying “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Also, the rightwing-leaning social media site Parler says a deal to be acquired by Ye, first announced in October, is off.

China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments

BEIJING (AP) — China's professional basketball league has fined former NBA star Jeremy Lin for making “inappropriate remarks” about quarantine facilities for his Chinese team. That comes as the government tries to suppress protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent. More cities eased restrictions following protests last weekend in Shanghai and other areas in which some crowds called for President Xi Jinping to resign. The China Basketball Association says Lin was fined $1,400 for his remarks on social media about a hotel where his team stayed before a game. The news outlet The Paper said he complained about workout facilities. Phone calls to his team, the Loong Lions, weren't answered.

Arizona county certifies election after judge's order

PHOENIX (AP) — A rural Arizona county has certified its midterm election results after blowing past the deadline in state law. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to follow the orders of a judge who ruled that they broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on Cochise County’s three-member board of supervisors did not cite any problems with the election results as a reason to delay. Rather, they say they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials have said they were.

10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on edible cannabis products at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department says the students between 12 and 15 years old experienced mild to moderate distress Thursday at Van Nuys Middle School. Seven were taken to medical centers. Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott says the overdoses were possibly from edible cannabis products, and investigators are trying to determine the source. The Los Angeles Unified School District said that while medical assistance was requested out of an abundance of caution, the campus remained “safe and open for instruction."

Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close

LONDON (AP) — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25. Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest England to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. John ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month with a show at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. The final leg of the tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe next year. It is set to conclude in Stockholm, Sweden in July.

Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy

HONOLULU (AP) — People in Hawaii are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa volcano inches toward a highway on the Big Island. It's an issue that comes up every time lava approaches infrastructure or towns. And over the decades, people have tried rock wall berms and other barriers to divert lava flows. The Army once even dropped bombs on Mauna Loa. Whether it can be done successfully depends on force of the lava flow and the terrain. But many in Hawaii also question the wisdom of interfering with nature and Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.

Ex-con gets at least 18 years in severed head case in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-convict who led Las Vegas police on a chase before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle a year ago was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison. Eric Holland called himself truly remorseful for the shooting death of Richard Miller. But that provided little comfort to Miller’s daughter, who tearfully told a judge she couldn't make sense of her father's killing. Holland is 58. He could serve up to 45 years behind bars. Without providing details, he suggested in court there was more to the case and said he hoped authorities would continue investigating his motive for the killing.

'Regret is not rape,' Weinstein lawyer says in closing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein at his Los Angeles sexual assault trial told jurors that the prosecution's case relies entirely on asking them to trust accusers who have proved they were untrustworthy. Lawyer Alan Jackson made the closing argument for the defense on Thursday. He told jurors to look past the emotional testimony of the four women Weinstein is charged with assaulting and look at the facts. Jackson says “tears do not make truth.” The 70-year-old former movie mogul Weinstein is charged with raping and sexually assaulting two women and committing sexual battery against two others. He has pleaded not guilty.

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States' newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development. The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider gets its name from the 1942 Doolittle Raid over Tokyo and is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the B-21 Raider program is classified. The Pentagon is providing the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday. Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year.