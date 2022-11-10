AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:30 a.m. EST

Report: Failure to fix throttle led to Indonesia plane crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian aviation investigators say a nearly decade-long failure to properly repair a malfunctioning automatic throttle, pilots’ overreliance on the plane’s automation system, and inadequate training led to the crash of a Boeing 737-500 last year that killed 62 people. Investigators say the Sriwijaya Air jet’s maintenance record showed the problem with the automatic throttle had been reported by pilots 65 times since 2013 and was still unsolved when the 26-year-old plane plunged into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta in January last year. Investigators say the plane required less engine thrust as it neared its target altitude, but that the automatic throttle was unable to reduce the right engine’s power because of friction in the mechanical system.

GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. Dealers will update software that controls the lights. Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Driver held after wild police chase in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a driver who stole several cars and rammed police cruisers and other cars during an hourlong chase across Southern California. The wild chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties began about 5 p.m. Wednesday with reports of a sedan speeding erratically in Anaheim. News reports captured the man abandoning that car, stealing a van, then leaving it and running into a Whittier home to take keys to a truck parked outside. The truck finally was stopped at a Hacienda Heights gas station, where sheriff's deputies opened fire after it backed into a patrol car. The driver was pulled from the truck at gunpoint. It's unclear whether he was hurt.

Fox's NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar

Fox’s NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for the annual Veterans Day show. This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The last time the pregame crew went outside the United States was 2009, when the show was at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. The show — which includes Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer — has originated from service academies two of the past three years. It was at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, last year and U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, in 2019.

US weather satellite, test payload launched into space

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A satellite intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres have been launched into space from California. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifted off at 1:49 a.m. Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, northwest of Los Angeles. Developed for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, JPSS-2 was placed into an orbit that circles the Earth from pole to pole. The secondary payload was targeted for a re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and descent into the Pacific Ocean east of Hawaii.

Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures

NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg is getting a big-screen biopic. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg’s life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. The film will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.” In a statement, Snoop said it was a perfect marriage: “holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.” Universal previously turned the story of rap group N.W.A. into the hit 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton” and also released the acclaimed Eminem biopic “8 Mile” in 2002.

Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud

Voters in Pennsylvania did reelect the late state Rep. Tony DeLuca in Tuesday’s midterm elections even though the 85-year-old Democrat died of cancer Oct. 9. But accusations that it suggested shoddy elections or cheating misrepresent the situation. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Combs is the winner of the Country Music Association Awards' coveted entertainer of the year trophy. Combs thanked the country music community for making his dreams come true. It was the second time in a row he won the show's top honor, and he also won won album of the year for “Growin' Up.” Wednesday's show in Nashville, Tennessee, opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Leading nominee Lainey Wilson took home two trophies and Alan Jackson accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. Weather-weary central Florida is still getting strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging coastal surge in places like Daytona Beach Shores. The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Deliberations in Paul Haggis rape lawsuit set to start

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors are expected to start deliberating Thursday in a rape lawsuit against filmmaker Paul Haggis. Closing arguments Wednesday framed dueling narratives about what happened between him and a publicist on a night in 2013. His accuser says she reluctantly agreed to a drink at the Oscar-winning screenwriter’s apartment, then was subjected to unwelcome kisses, forced to perform oral sex and raped as she repeatedly refused. Haggis says he’s fighting a false claim by a show-business publicist who flirted with him for months and was a partner in a consensual encounter, though he says she was hesitant at times.