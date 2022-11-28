AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:17 p.m. EST

Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking to be removed from a civil lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. An attorney for Favre filed papers Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money. It was not immediately clear how soon a judge might consider the request.

California police: Virginia man killed family, took teenager

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California who died in a shootout with police is believed to have driven across the country to meet a teenage girl before killing three members of her family. Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards also likely set fire to the family’s home in Riverside, California, on the day of the shooting Friday before leaving with the teenager. The bodies in the home were identified as the girl’s grandparents and mother: Mark Winek, his wife, Sharie Winek, and their daughter Brooke Winek. Police say Edwards met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing." Edwards was a Virginia State Trooper until his resignation last month.

Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens. The agreement avoids a trial that had been scheduled to start Monday. Harrouff will be committed to a secure mental health facility until doctors and a judge agree that he is no longer dangerous. He could have faced life in prison. A number of family members of the slain couple expressed anger at the decision.

Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say more than 2 million people in the Houston area remain under a boil order notice after a power outage caused low water pressure at a water purification plant. The advisory — which means water must be boiled before it’s used for cooking, bathing or drinking — also prompted schools in the Houston area to close Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because of the drop Sunday in water pressure. Water sampling began Monday morning and the notice could be lifted by early Tuesday at the latest, once the state’s environmental agency gives an all-clear. Turner said two electrical transformers failed, causing power outages at the water plant.

Santa's back in town with inflation, inclusion on his mind

NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t look for plastic partitions or faraway benches when visiting Santa Claus this year. The jolly old elf is back, pre-pandemic style. Santa booker HireSanta.com has logged a 30% increase in demand over last year after losing about 15% of its performers to retirement or death during the pandemic. Most Santa experiences have moved back to kids on laps and aren’t considering COVID-19 in a major way. Inflation has taken a bite out of Santa. Many are older, on fixed incomes and travel long distances to don the red suit. They spend hundreds on their costumes and other accoutrements. And Santa bookers this year say there's a higher demand for inclusive Santas, including Black, deaf and Spanish-speaking Santas.

'We the People' at heart of White House holiday decorations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says first lady Jill Biden has drawn inspiration from the nation's founding documents to decorate for the holidays. The first lady's theme is “We the People." The White House said Monday the holiday décor represents what unites Americans during the holidays and throughout the year. A copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display in the library. The gingerbread White House includes a replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed. New this year is a wooden menorah built by White House carpenters.

Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been rescued more than six hours after their single-engine plane crashed and got stuck in some live power lines in Maryland. The crash caused widespread outages in Montgomery County. Fire Chief Scott Goldstein says responders were able to safely remove both people after disconnecting the lines and securing the plane to the tower early Monday. He says both suffered “serious injuries” from the crash and that hypothermia had set in while they waited to be rescued. The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg.

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after failing to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appearing to be unconscious. Miami-Dade police said Sunday that officials feared Beckham was ill, and that his condition would worsen through a five-hour flight to Los Angeles. A statement does not say if he was cited or charged with a crime. American Airlines says flight 1228 re-boarded and departed later. A Twitter post attributed to Beckham says now he's seen it all. Beckham is 30 and a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who was injured helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last February.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal’s loss to Uruguay in Russia four years ago, even if it doesn’t carry the same stakes. Uruguay’s 2-1 win knocked Portugal out of the World Cup. The most Monday’s group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the round of 16 for the fourth time in his career. Meanwhile, Brazil plays Switzerland without star Neymar, who injured his ankle in Brazil's opening match. Cameroon faces Serbia and Ghana can be eliminated if it loses to South Korea.

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos released Sunday by state media are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor. She took group photos with scientists and others involved in what the reports called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. South Korea's spy service said last week that she is Kim’s second child, Ju Ae, who is approximately 10 years old.