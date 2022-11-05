AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:18 a.m. EDT

Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans are preparing to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Family members said Saturday’s funeral service is set for 11 a.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where he was born. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, will officiate at his funeral service. A private burial will follow. At 1 p.m., a celebration of life is planned at the Arcade Theater, also in Ferriday.

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. Irving tweeted a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and repeatedly refused to apologize until the Nets suspended him.

Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of climate protesters have blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 United Nations climate meeting in Egypt. Protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes in the demonstration Saturday. Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want “fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.” Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.

Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun and it's three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was confirmed by a telescope in Hawaii by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The team initially identified the black hole using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.

DA to review cases involving LA cop accused of CBS tip off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors will try to decide whether criminal cases were tainted by a former LAPD captain who allegedly leaked a confidential sexual assault report to an accused Hollywood mogul. The district attorney's office said Friday that it will examine cases in which Cory Palka was a witness to determine if they need review. Palka's credibility may have been damaged by allegations that he tipped off former CBS executive Les Moonves that a woman had filed a report accusing him of sexual assault. The LAPD and the state attorney general's office also are investigating. Palka hasn't responded to requests for comment.

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot increased Friday is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report says hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months. Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain. The report released Friday says the worst-affected ecosystems include areas that are home to some of Kenya's most-visited national parks and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu regions. The authors called for an aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact.

Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now

A law enforcement official says that federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey. The official said Friday that agents do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot. He told agents he had been bullied in the past and harbored anger toward Jewish people. His name has not been released. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The apparently averted threat at least temporarily relieved Jewish communities already unnerved amid increasing antisemitism.

NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot rocket departed its Florida hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming for a launch attempt in mid-November, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at the end of September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.

100-car crash in Denver after snow the night before

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department reports that roughly 100 vehicles were involved in a crash just southwest of downtown Denver. Police say no one was seriously injured in the crash early Friday morning. Authorities say slick roads after overnight snow is the likely cause of the mass collision. Video of the aftermath shows drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the highway as tow trucks moved inoperable cars to a nearby lot. The roads have now reopened.