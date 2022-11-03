AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:19 p.m. EDT

US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appellate court says a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing, because including her could interfere with the message the pageant wants to send about what characteristics make an ideal woman. Wednesday’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Anita Green, who said the Miss United States of America pageant violated an Oregon state anti-discrimination law when it barred her from competing in 2019. Green is transgender and has competed in several pageants including Miss Montana USA and Ms. World Universal.

In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Schools in Mesa, Arizona, piloted a team-teaching model to combat declining enrollment and teacher shortages. The approach is designed to give teachers more control over what and how they teach and help them learn from one another. This year, the district — the largest in Arizona — expanded the concept to a third of its 82 schools. Now the team-teaching strategy is drawing interest from school leaders across the U.S. They're eager for new approaches at a time when the effects of the pandemic have dampened teacher morale and worsened staff shortages.

CNBC axes Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years

NEW YORK (AP) — CNBC says it is pulling the plug on Shepard Smith's weeknight general interest news program, saying it wants to focus on the network's core strength of business news. Smith started “The News” at CNBC in September 2020, a year after he left Fox News Channel. CNBC said Smith's show attracted the most affluent viewers of any evening cable news program, but there clearly weren't enough of them. The Nielsen company says Smith's show has averaged 222,000 viewers this year, and that's down from when he started. CNBC chief KC Sullivan says a business-oriented news show will take over the time slot next year, but offered no other details.

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner, more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. A State Department spokesman tweets that the American representatives “saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances” and says the U.S. is pushing for the immediate release of Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus. The White House says the U.S. has made “a significant offer” to resolve the cases but says there's been “a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians.”

Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy

ROME (AP) — A film museum in Italy's city of Turin says Kevin Spacey will receive a lifetime achievement award and teach a master class there early next year. The president of the National Museum of Cinema said Thursday that the class and the award honoring the actor's contributions to the growth of cinema would take place on Jan. 16, 2023. He said, “We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey chose Turin and our museum for this long-awaited return to an event with an audience.” Two weeks ago, a federal jury in New York sided with Spacey in a sexual abuse lawsuit that helped derailed his career.

Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players hoping to win this week's massive Powerball jackpot might be smart to dream of an annuity, rather than a truckload of cash. Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot went without a winner. But now an even more massive $1.5 billion prize is up for grabs Saturday night. An annuity doled out over 29 years is not as sexy as cash but would pay that advertised $1.5 billion prize. Winners who opt for cash would get just under $746 million. That's less than half as much. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. That's according to officials who announced the find on Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second ancient Christian monastery found in the Emirates. Their existence was unknown until they were discovered, the first in the early 1990s, the second last week. Scholars believe that's because Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region.

Canines, anyone? Westminster dog show heads to tennis center

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is moving next year to a new venue — the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The kennel club announced that canine champs will take over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for three days starting on May 6. Westminster awarded its coveted best in show prize at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for decades before the coronavirus pandemic prompted the dog show to move outdoors. The event found a home at a suburban estate and shifted from winter to June for the past two years.

Amazon pauses corporate hiring amid economic worries

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce as the company moves to cut costs amid worries about the economic environment. Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in a memo Thursday that company executives decided this week to halt “new incremental hires” for the entire corporate workforce. The pause is expected to be in place for a few months. Depending on the business, Galetti noted Amazon will hire backfills to replace employees who leave the company. In some areas, it will continue to hire people incrementally. In the past few weeks, Amazon had paused hiring in some of its businesses and moved to shutter others.

Activists fight bid to remove Puerto Rico's 'colonial cats'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hundreds of cats have long slinked through the cobblestone streets of Puerto Rico’s historic district, stopping for the occasional pat on the head as delighted tourists and residents snap pictures and offer bits of food. The cats are so beloved they even have their own statue in Old San Juan. But officials say the cat population has grown so much that the U.S. National Park Service wants to implement a “free-ranging cat management plan” and is considering options that could include removal of the animals. That idea is angering many people, who worry the cats will be killed.