AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:34 a.m. EST

France makes push to collect heirloom weapons across country

BRUNOY, France (AP) — France has launched a nationwide drive to collect millions of old firearms, remnants of the two World Wars or long-abandoned hunting excursions. French Interior Ministry officials suspect French families keep many unregistered weapons tucked away in attics and storerooms as heirlooms in the country that was the scene of many of the last century's fiercest battles. Jean-Simon Merandat, Head of the Interior Ministry’s Central Service for Arms and Explosives said it's believed there are about 5 or 6 million weapons that are being kept in an “irregular manner" in the country and that 80-90% of them have been inherited. Authorities say there will be no legal consequences if weapons are handed over within the initial weeklong drive that ends Dec. 2.

'Squid Game' actor indicted over indecent assault charges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017. The district court in Seongnam city said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and that his trial will begin in February. Oh did not answer multiple calls by the Associated Press seeking comments. South Korean cable channel JTBC said Oh denied wrongdoing when reached by its reporter, saying that he had only held the woman’s hands to “show her the way” as they walked around a lake.

Jamie Lee Curtis to receive AARP Career Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Scream Queen” Jamie Lee Curtis is this year’s recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The group announced Thursday that Curtis is receiving the honor at the AARP’s annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony. Alan Cumming will host the event, which premieres on PBS on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The 64-year-old starred in her last installment of the slasher series “Halloween Ends,” and the blockbuster indie film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” this year. AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins says that Curtis' “longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood’s outmoded stereotypes about aging.”

Mistrial after jury deadlock in Danny Masterson rape case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial at the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. Jurors told Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not come to unanimous verdicts on any counts. The judge declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon. Masterson is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, between 2001 and 2003, when he was at the height of his fame as a star of the Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.” Masterson pleaded not guilty. His attorney argued that the acts were consensual. A retrial is scheduled for March, but Masterson's lawyer says he will seek to dismiss the case before then.

Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to stop selling the film or add a disclaimer to the documentary and the related book that it sells on its site. Jassy addressed the company's handling of the issue at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York City. He says Amazon is a retailer of content to millions of customers with different viewpoints, and it has to allow access to those viewpoints even if they're objectionable.

African continent finally to receive 1st mpox vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the 50,000 doses will be used first for health workers and people living in the hardest-hit areas. No timing was given for the doses’ arrival. The continent this year has recorded 202 deaths from mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — with a fatality rate of 19.3% across 13 countries. And yet African health authorities for months have pursued vaccines.

Terrell Owens says man he punched at CVS threatened him, fan

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Retired NFL star Terrell Owens said a fight caught on camera in which he punched a man in a CVS parking lot was the result of an “aggressor” threatening him and a fan he was talking to at the California store. Owens told The Associated Press in a statement he acted in self-defense Saturday when the man “made offensive gestures and threatening statements” to him and a fan. Owens said the man “swung at me first” before he “felt obligated to prevent the aggressor from becoming more violent.” TMZ first reported the fight and published a witness’ video. It was unclear Wednesday whether police were called to the scene.

Florida QB Kitna arrested on child pornography charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna has been arrested on two charges of distribution of child exploitation material and three charges of possession of child pornography. Kitna is the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. Gainesville police say the 19-year-old Jalen Kitna shared the images via a social media platform. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County Jail, where he was awaiting a first appearance in front of a judge Thursday morning. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney. The Gators suspended Kitna indefinitely about an hour after his arrest.

Prosecutor: Weinstein a 'degenerate rapist' and 'predator'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor says Harvey Weinstein is a “predator” who used his Hollywood power to sexually assault women and avoid the consequences. Deputy District attorney Marlene Martinez told jurors during closing arguments at Weinstein's Los Angeles trial Wednesday that the women who testified went innocently into meetings with the former movie mogul, having no idea he was a “degenerate rapist.” Martinez emphasized the similarity of the stories of all the women who took the stand. The defense is set to make its closing argument Thursday. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and five other sexual assault counts. His lawyers deny that he has engaged in any non-consensual sex.

GivingTuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Some $3.1 billion was donated to charitable causes in the U.S. in the 24 hours that are called Giving Tuesday. The movement to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving started as a hashtag in 2012 and 10 years later has become a staple of fundraising for nonprofits. Asha Curran is the CEO of the organization GivingTuesday, which grew out of the hashtag. She said despite a difficult economic year, people we as generous as they had the capacity to be.