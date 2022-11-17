AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:36 a.m. EST

Blizzard, NetEase gaming partnership in China to end

HONG KONG (AP) — American game developer Blizzard Entertainment says it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China after current licensing agreements end with Chinese games company NetEase. The news sent NetEase’s shares tumbling Thursday. Blizzard had partnered with NetEase in 2008 to offer popular games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo in mainland China. Blizzard said in a statement that the two companies did not reach a suitable deal to renew the agreements. The agreements are set to expire in January 2023. NetEase shares plunged as much as 15% in Hong Kong. NetEase said the expiration of licenses will have “no material impact” on its financial results.

Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership

NEW YORK (AP) — In an Associated Press interview, former Vice President Mike Pence declines to say whether he believes Donald Trump is fit to be president again. But he also says the American people are “looking for new leadership” — as he positions himself as a potential alternative. Pence sat down for his AP interview on Wednesday, just hours after Trump announced another White House run. Will Pence himself run? He said that he and his family will give that “prayerful consideration.” Whatever his final answer, he said, “I think we will have better choices in 2024.” Pence's comments came the day after the release of his new memoir, “So Help Me God,” as he appears increasingly likely to launch his campaign.

Think Barbiecore and all things pink for holiday gifts

NEW YORK (AP) — The style dubbed Barbiecore has legs ahead of next year’s release of the live-action “Barbie” movie starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Heading into the holiday gift season, Barbie superfans are also noting the 60th anniversary of her Dreamhouse. Where there’s Barbie, there’s pink. Hot pink. There are plenty of ways to gift Barbiecore. Start with all the pink gemstones out there. How about a handbag or pair of Barbie-worthy pink velvet heels? Sellers on Etsy are on board with pink holiday decor and other gifty items at a range of prices. What about Ken? Honor him by giving someone neon yellow rollerblades like the ones the movie's stars rock in leaked set footage.

New CEO of FTX blasts its handling of financial information

The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control. John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.” Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.

Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

NEW YORK (AP) — They were supposed to be birthday presents. They were supposed to be Christmas presents. They were supposed to be the most special of special treats for young fans of Taylor Swift. Instead, for many parents, the hours-long Ticketmaster debacle they endured Tuesday trying to score concert seats left them empty-handed and frustrated. And their kids disappointed. A pre-sale for Swift's U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. Some fans spent hours logged on. The wait paid off for many.

Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s official dictionary. Among them are stan, meaning a fan, sitch, short for situation and convo, for conversation. There's also zedonk, dox and fauxhawk. The seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” was released this month. Among other new words are deadname, pageview and embiggen. Grawlix is one among the highest scorers. Don't know what grawlix is? It's that mashup of symbols on a keyboard that replace curse words in print.

Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno remains hospitalized after suffering burns last weekend. The doctor overseeing his care says Leno is in good condition after undergoing surgery and other treatment for burns to his face, hands and chest. Another surgery is ahead this week for the former “Tonight Show” host. Leno's wife, Mavis, is with with him at the Grossman Burn Center north of Los Angeles. The center's director says Leno is up and walking, telling jokes and giving out cookies to young patients. The fire that injured Leno occurred at the Burbank garage where he stores his famed collection of motor vehicles. His doctor says he expects Leno to fully recover.

Novak Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open in January

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government confirmed that Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. The 21-time Grand Slam champion had his visa cancelled on public interest grounds on Jan. 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says he had approved Djokovic’s application to revoke the cancellation decision because the ground for canceling the visa no longer existed. The visa ban could have lasted for three years. The 35-year-old from Serbia is clear to compete at the Australian Open, which runs from Jan. 16-29.

Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. On Wednesday night, the nonfiction prize went to Imani Perry’s “South to America,” and Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage” won for young people’s literature. In poetry, John Keene was cited for “Punks: New and Selected Poems,″ while Argentine-Spanish language author Samanta Schweblin and translator Megan McDowell won for best work in translation for “Seven Empty Houses.” Winners each received $10,000.