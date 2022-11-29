AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:38 p.m. EST

Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month. Court documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles show that Kardashian the rapper formerly known as Kanye West will have joint custody and she will receive $200,000 a month in child support. The judge declared the two legally single in March, ending their eight-year marriage, but issues of property and custody had to be worked out. A trial had been scheduled for next month to resolve the remaining issues.. The two have four children whose ages range from 3 to 9 years old.

Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy

Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy against misinformation about COVID-19. The change was announced in an online update to Twitter's rules and comes after the platform was purchased by Elon Musk, who in the past has himself spread misleading COVID claims on Twitter. The platform enacted its COVID misinformation policy in early 2020 and since then has suspended more than 11,000 accounts and removed nearly 100,000 pieces of content that it deemed potentially harmful. Some users celebrated the change Tuesday while public health experts warned it could discourage vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus.

San Francisco debates letting police deploy robots that kill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Democratic San Francisco Board of Supervisors are heatedly debating a policy to allow police to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations. The 11-member board will vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal opposed by civil rights advocates critical of the militarization of police. The San Francisco Police Department said it would like the option to deploy robots equipped with explosive charges to disable suspects when lives are at stake. A new state law requires police and sheriffs departments to inventory its military grade equipment and seek approval for their use. Then-President Donald Trump signed an order in 2017 reviving a Pentagon program that dispenses surplus military equipment after his predecessor, Barack Obama, curtailed it in 2015.

Bodies-in-suitcases suspect appears in New Zealand court

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A woman who was extradited from South Korea this week after the bodies of her two children were found in abandoned suitcases has made her first court appearance in New Zealand. The 42-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of murder. She was not required to enter a plea during the brief procedural hearing. The case horrified many people in New Zealand after the children’s bodies were discovered in August when an Auckland family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction. The children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years, authorities said.

Clarence Gilyard, 'Die Hard' and 'Matlock' actor, dies at 66

NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66. He had a prolific career, starting in the 1980s with appearances in “Diff’rent Strokes,” ”The Facts of Life” and other television shows. Gilyard was then in two of the biggest movies of the decade: “Top Gun,” in which he played a radar intercept officer, and “Die Hard,” when he was featured as a villainous computer maven whose one liners included “You didn’t bring me along for my charming personality.”

Storms threaten major tornadoes, flooding around the South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi have taken cover amid the blare of tornado sirens amid a severe weather outbreak erupting in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of damage from the potent storms late Tuesday, but multiple tornado warnings were issued. More than 25 million people are in the path of the vast storm system moving from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are at the highest risk for strong storms. Meanwhile, heavy snow was snarling traffic in parts of the Upper Midwest.

Mayor says NYC will treat mentally ill, even if they refuse

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a new initiative that would allow authorities to more aggressively intervene to help people in need of mental health treatment. The mayor said in announcing the program Tuesday that there is “a moral obligation” to act, even if it means providing care to those who don’t ask for it. The mayor’s directive would give outreach workers, city hospitals and police the legal authority to involuntarily hospitalize anyone they deem a danger to themselves or who is unable to care for themselves. The mayor’s announcement was met with caution by civil rights groups and advocates for the homeless.

Woman believed to be 1971 kidnap victim reunites with family

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A woman who family members believe was the toddler who was kidnapped 51 years ago has been reunited with her family in Fort Worth. Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when she was abducted by a purported babysitter in 1971. Her family says that she lived in Fort Worth most of her life and is now known as Melanie Brown. The family says she didn't know she was kidnapped, until her father submitted DNA to 23andMe and learned that he was related to Brown's children. The woman reunited with her biological parents and two siblings this weekend. The family says they never gave up hope. Police are conducting official DNA tests to confirm the woman is Melissa Highsmith.

Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of challenges to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea’s 2021 trial, concluding that the 30-year-old was “fairly tried and lawfully convicted by an impartial jury.” Lawyers for Correia declined to comment on Tuesday. In their appeal, they accused prosecutors of carrying out an “unfair smear campaign in the courtroom” and called the evidence against their client “remarkably shallow.”

Panama confronts illegal trafficking of animals

ANCON, Panama (AP) — In a tropical forest beside the Panama Canal, two endangered, black-handed spider monkeys swing about their wire enclosure balanced by their long tails. They arrived at this government rehabilitation center after environmental authorities seized them from people who had been keeping them as pets. Panamanian authorities are trying to raise awareness about the dangers — to humans and wildlife — of keeping wild animals in their homes. While spider monkeys are usually friendly to humans, officials warn they can become dangerous and aggressive when they reach sexual maturity. This month, Panama hosted the World Wildlife Conference, where participants voted to tighten some restrictions on the international trade in animals and plants.