AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:42 a.m. EST

Tropical Depression Nicole raining from Georgia to New York

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is now a depression dumping heavy rain in places from Georgia to New York. Flooding is still possible in urban and mountain areas, with as much as 8 inches of rainfall predicted for the Blue Ridge Mountains. Dozens of homes and high-rises have been declared structurally unsafe in the Daytona Beach area. The buildings were evacuated as Nicole's storm surge compromised their foundations. Some houses lost their backsides as the storm swallowed the shore. At least three deaths were reported — a man and woman electrocuted by a downed power line and a man whose yacht was slammed by waves against a dock.

KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

BERLIN (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism. According to screenshots shared online, the app alert said, “Memorial day for the Reich pogrom night. Treat yourself to more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!” KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.”

Japanese music stars form band 'to make the world rock'

TOKYO (AP) — Four of Japan’s biggest rock stars formed a new band, The Last Rockstars, in a race against time to preserve the spirit of rock music. Led by Yoshiki of X Japan, Miyavi, Sugizo and Hyde appeared together on stage in Tokyo dressed in all black to announce the collaboration. The four are writing songs while continuing work with their own bands. Concerts are scheduled for Tokyo, New York and Los Angeles early next year. Hyde is the lead vocalist of rock band L’Arc-en-Ciel, while Sugizo is the guitarist for rock band Luna Sea. Guitarist Miyavi appeared in Angelina Jolie's 2014 biographical war film, “Unbroken.”

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.

Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive fans at a news conference. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct. The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Lawyers representing the team say the Commanders welcome this opportunity to defend the organization in a court of law.

US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is taking steps to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services. The guidance Thursday from the Office of Refugee Resettlement says pregnant migrants under 18 should be assigned to shelters in states that still allow abortion. It also says those who want an abortion should be provided transportation across state lines if necessary. Government officials and contractors who have religious objections to abortion aren’t required to assist directly in providing access to abortion but must notify authorities of any pregnant migrant youths.

Report: Tweets with racial slurs soar since Musk takeover

The number of posts on Twitter containing racial slurs has soared since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, new research shows. Analysts at the Center for Countering Digital Hate searched for English-language posts containing one of several different racial slurs. They found that the use of all of them went up in the first full week after Musk bought Twitter. Musk and Twitter's top trust and safety official have said hate speech has actually gone down since Musk took over. The billionaire has called himself a free speech absolutist and some users posted racial slurs shortly after Musk's purchase as a way to test Twitter's boundaries.

'Love Sick': Trove of Dylan's teenage love letters for sale

A deeply personal collection of love letters a smitten Bob Dylan wrote to his high-school sweetheart in the late 1950s is up for auction. Boston-based RR Auction says the 42 letters totaling 150 pages were written to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 by a Hibbing, Minnesota, teenager still known then as Bob Zimmerman. They pour light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which not much firsthand information is available. The auction runs until Nov. 17. In the missives, Dylan foresees changing his name and selling a million records.

Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The spinning top, whose origins can be traced to ancient times, has a permanent new place in the National Toy Hall of Fame. The top was inducted into the hall of fame on Thursday, along with Lite-Brite and Masters of the Universe action figures. The trio of honorees was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, and Spirograph. The hall of fame in Rochester, New York, recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and endured over time. Anyone can nominate a toy. A panel of experts votes on the winners.

AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX

NEW YORK (AP) — The swift collapse of crypto exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the cryptocurrency world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. A person familiar with matter said that the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are examining FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency prices rose after days of selling after a report showing that inflation cooled off a bit last month gave a boost to riskier assets.