AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:45 a.m. EDT

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3. The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

Julie Powell, food writer of 'Julie & Julia,' dies at 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the hit, Nora Ephron-directed film “Julie & Julia,” with the author portrayed in the movie by Amy Adams. Her sophomore effort — titled “Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession” — was a bit jarring, dealing with an affair.

China panda experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with an ailing panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides. The two experts arrived Tuesday after Taipei Zoo's Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Ties have deteriorated since then, with Beijing cutting off contacts in 2016 following the election of independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected in 2020. China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and any cubs they produce.

China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has been suspended after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks. The announcement did not say if the isolation of the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone was related to cases at the Foxconn factory. It said no one can enter or leave for one week except to deliver food and medical supplies. The government reported 64 confirmed cases had been found in Zhengzhou, a city of 12.5 million people. The ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “Zero COVID” policy that has closed areas throughout China to try to isolate every case.

McCullers 1st to give up 5 home runs in World Series game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher to allow five home runs in a World Series game, serving up long balls to Philadelphia's Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins in the first five innings of Game 3. The five home runs traveled a total of 1,950 feet. The previous record of four homers allowed in a World Series game was shared by the Chicago Cubs’ Charlie Root in 1932, Cincinnati’s Gene Thompson in 1939 and St. Louis’ Dick Hughes in 1967.

Gunman who wounded 2 Newark police officers remains at large

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who wounded two Newark police officers as they sought to question him about a previous shooting. Authorities say 30-year-old Kendall Howard is considered “armed and dangerous.” Authorities say Howard opened fire on the officers in a parking lot outside an apartment building about a mile west of the city’s airport on Tuesday. The officers returned fire and the gunman fled into the building. The search for the suspect lasted for hours, but Howard escaped capture. The officers remain in stable condition at a nearby hospital. Howard is charged with attempted murder.

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member before he was killed in a shooting. Houston police said Takeoff was pronounced dead outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday. No arrests had been made. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up alongside the two other members of Migos in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. While Takeoff was more reserved, more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes and recently said he wanted his “flowers” before he died.

Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”

Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say two Iowa teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because of frustration over a bad grade. It's the first time prosecutors have revealed a possible motive. It came in court documents filed Tuesday. Willard Miller and classmate Jeremy Goodale are charged with murdering teacher Nohema Graber in the small town of Fairfield. Court documents were filed ahead of a hearing Wednesday where a judge will hear arguments on whether to suppress any of the evidence against Miller and Goodale, who were 16 when Graber was killed in November 2021.

Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee. Keya Morgan had been on trial on charges that he stole more than $220,000 in proceeds from memorabilia signings from Lee. When a jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal, Judge George Lomeli dismissed the charges Tuesday. Defense attorney Alex Kessel says he and Morgan have spent four years proving his innocence, and today they prevailed. Lee, co-creator of characters including Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk, died in 2018 at age 95.