AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:47 a.m. EST

Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists say they have found an ancient comb dating back to Canaanite times and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in an alphabetical script. The 3,700-year-old inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to rid themselves of lice. Experts say the discovery shines new light on some of humanity’s earliest use of the alphabet. The sentence contains 17 letters that read: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.” The mundane topic indicates people had trouble with lice in everyday life during the time — archaeologists say they have even found microscopic evidence of head lice on the comb.

Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — British police say a 23-year-old man has been detained after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and his wife in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the monarch and Camilla, the queen consort, were entering York through a medieval gateway on Wednesday. Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple. Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that he shouted “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, the top Apple Music Awards went to three artists — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd. This year, there’s only one — Bad Bunny. The music streaming giant on Wednesday crowned the Puerto Rican superstar its Artist of the Year, thanks to his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” becoming Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and the biggest Latin album of all time. The music service said winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most.

Swedish reactor unexpectedly shuts down after turbine fault

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern Sweden has unexpectedly shut down after suffering a fault in its turbine. A plant spokesperson told Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday that the reactor at the Oskarshamn plant was disconnected from the power grid and troubleshooting is in progress. No radiation leaks or other potential hazards were reported. The outage comes at a critical time, however, as soaring energy prices and supply problems have European countries scrambling to ensure they have enough power for the coming winter. European power exchange Nord Pool says it's unclear how long the Swedish reactor will be offline.

Adidas' breakup with Ye drives lower earnings outlook

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has lowered its earnings forecast for the full year to account for losses from ending its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks. The German shoe and sportswear maker had previously said ending the partnership with Ye’s Yeezy brand would cost it 250 million euros. As a result, on Wednesday it lowered its sales outlook for the year, halving net profit from continuing operations to 250 million euros instead of 500 million euros. The company had already cut its full-year earnings forecasts five days before it announced it was splitting with Ye. The company’s chief financial officer says the profitability of the Yeezy shoe collaboration with Ye had been “overstated.”

Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings, assault reported

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Fraternity parties are temporarily suspended at Cornell University after reports that a student was sexually assaulted over the weekend and four others were reportedly drugged in recent weeks. Leaders of the Ivy League university in upstate New York said this week that all of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities. Investigations are ongoing. A Cornell University Police alert Friday warned of at least four incidents since Sept. 24 in which students reported they had become incapacitated while attending parties off campus, despite having consumed little or no alcohol. On Sunday, university police said a student reported being sexually assaulted at an event early that morning.

Epstein victim drops claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who recently settled a lawsuit against Prince Andrew resulting from claims she was sexually trafficked to the British royal and others by financier Jeffrey Epstein has dropped a similar claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz, saying she may have erred. Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against the prominent lawyer was withdrawn on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. In a statement, Dershowitz said he was gratified that the claims were dismissed and Giuffre has admitted she may have made a mistake. He noted that no payments were exchanged in the settlement. In a statement, Giuffre noted that Dershowitz had consistently denied the allegations.

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow on Election Day, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down at 1:40 p.m. a few miles outside the town of Galt. NBC affiliate KCRA in Sacramento reported that a tin roof on a barn was blown off and took down utility lines. No other damage was reported. In Southern California, a current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters rescued three others from the water, and they were searching for the others. The storm arrived Monday and is forecast to last into midweek.

Greek museum displays 1st batch of artworks recouped from US

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For decades, an important part of Greece’s cultural heritage sparkled only for the very few in a U.S. billionaire’s private collection, until a groundbreaking deal for its gradual return to Athens. Now 15 of the prehistoric masterpieces have gone on public view for the first time in a temporary display in Athens. This display is coming ahead of their final return, together with the remaining 146 works, by the year 2048. Greek opposition politicians, and some archaeologists, have said that's too long. But Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said Tuesday that the August deal — which also involved New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art — was the best possible one Greece could get.