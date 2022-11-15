AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:58 a.m. EST

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet. The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.

Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning with some significant additions. The academy earlier this year added a special song for social change award and five new categories including songwriter of the year – which will honor music’s best composer. The non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work. This year’s announcement will be made on a livestream beginning at noon Eastern. The Grammy Awards will be handed out Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

Steve Martin, Harry Bliss team up on 'Number One Is Walking'

NEW YORK (AP) — Already a comedian, actor, writer, musician and novelist, Steve Martin is now mastering a new art form. His cartoon captions are honed through a collaboration with the New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss. They have been friendly for the past few years and have formed a professional kinship built upon Martin’s words, Bliss’ images and a shared love for the satire and well-populated illustrations of Mad magazine. They first worked together on the bestselling “A Wealth of Pigeons,” published in 2020, and now have completed “Number One Is Walking.” The title is the premise for the kind of Hollywood joke Martin has mastered.

Experts blame genetic mutation for Australian girls' deaths

SYDNEY (AP) — Two genetic experts have told an inquiry in Sydney that a rare genetic mutation probably caused the deaths of two daughters of an Australian woman who was convicted of killing them. The inquiry is examining new scientific evidence that Kathleen Folbigg’s four young children may have died of natural causes. Folbigg was found guilty in 2003 of three charges of murder and one of manslaughter. But growing numbers of scientists are convinced that recent genetic breakthroughs have created reasonable doubt of her guilt. Folbigg is serving a 30-year prison sentence which will expire in 2033. She will become eligible for parole in 2028.

Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2 1/2-year ban

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is lifting a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic. The Transport Ministry says cruise ship operators and port authorities’ associations have adopted anti-virus guidelines and that Japan is now ready to resume its international cruise operations while receiving foreign ships at its ports. Japan has barred cruise ships since March 2020, after the outbreak on the Diamond Princess forced 3,711 passengers and crew to quarantine on board for two weeks, during which 13 people died and more than 700 others were infected. Under the new guidelines, all crew members must have three received three coronavirus vaccine shots.

Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal sports gambling operation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Puig acknowledged in unsealed court documents that he denied betting on the operation when in fact he made hundreds of bets in 2019. Puig played six seasons with the Dodgers, where he earned an All-Star selection in 2014. He played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians in 2019 before becoming a free agent and last year signed a million-dollar contract with a South Korean team.

R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, a dazzling list of talented acts that left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing. The ballot includes the musical theater duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote “Ragtime” and “Anastasia,” as well as soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose soft rock hits include “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.” Two veteran rock stars are also nominees: Patti Smith — whose songs include “Because the Night” and “Dancing Barefoot” — and Steve Winwood, whose hits include “Higher Love” and “Roll With It.”

Horse race culture runs deep on Colombia's San Andres Island

SAN ANDRES ISLAND, Colombia (AP) — There’s no racetrack on the tiny Caribbean island of San Andres, but passion for horse racing runs deep. Thoroughbreds train on stunning white-sand beaches and compete on a rocky trail that cuts through the forest. Horse racing has a long history on San Andres and its sister island of Providencia despite their small populations and distance from the Colombian mainland, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) away. The twin island archipelago is a former British colony now transformed into a Colombian tourist mecca. The races began years ago with locals betting on work animals. Eventually finer horses were imported for the races.

Jury tells filmmaker Haggis to pay $10M total in rape suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis has been ordered to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit. The jury award Monday brought the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago. Haggis says the 2013 encounter was consensual. He's vowing to appeal and clear his name. His accuser's lawyers say the jury did the right thing. Last week, the jury awarded the woman $7.5 million in compensatory damages for suffering. The punitive damages are additional. Haggis wasn’t criminally charged in the matter.

Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs and was running out of remaining votes. Counting had gone on for nearly a week since the Tuesday election as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. The margin narrowed substantially since polls closed.