AP WAS THERE: 1991's Hurricane Bob

Nuclear power plants in the region were taken off line as a precaution.

Today’s high tide of 8.9 feet at 7:43 p.m. in Portland, Maine, was expected to coincide with the arrival of the storm, which was expected to produce a storm surge of 5 feet to 8 feet.

The prospect of a surge, a wall of water that precedes a storm, also raised fears around Rhode Island’s Narragansett and Buzzards bays, the weather service said. A bay can magnify a surge as the water rushes into a narrower and narrower space.

Hurricanes in 1938 and 1954 pushed storm surges into downtown Providence at the head of Narragansett Bay, killed hundreds and did millions of dollars in damage. A hurricane barrier built since then was lowered today.

In eastern Long Island, some 300,000 residents were without power as a result of downed lines, said the Long Island Lighting Co. The eye of the storm had passed just east of the island. In Connecticut, Northeast Utilities reported that more than 100,000 customers had lost power by late morning, and about the same number lost service in Rhode Island.