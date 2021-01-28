AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A traveler wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus rides an escalator beneath a colored skylight at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Efforts to dissuade Chinese from traveling for Lunar New Year appeared to be working. Beijing's main train station was largely quiet on the first day of the travel rush and estimates of passenger totals were smaller than in past years.
Residents attend an exhibition on the city's fight against the coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A year after it was locked down to contain the spread of coronavirus, the central Chinese city of Wuhan has largely returned to normal, even as China continues to battle outbreaks elsewhere in the country.
A Shariah Law official uses a rattan cane to whip one of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Two men in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province were caned 77 times each after neighbors reported them to the Shariah Police for having sex.
Government workers wearing personal protective equipment stand guard at the closed area in Jordan district, in Hong Kong, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening outbreak in the city, authorities said.
Flower petals fall on Assam police personnel participating in India's Republic Day celebration in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Police use tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
A woman stands on the debris of a fire at a slum area in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. More than 50 huts of a slum inhabited mostly by ragpickers were gutted in a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon. There were no casualties.
Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their quarantine and prepare to leave the quarantine hotel by bus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Workers prepare a coffin for burial at the special section of the Padurenan cemetery opened to accommodate the surge in deaths during the coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Brand-new ultralow-temperature freezers are seen at a warehouse at Kanou Reiki, a freezer supplier, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Sagamihara, west of Tokyo. Some of COVID-19 vaccine must be kept at the ultra-cold temperature of around -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).
A man takes photos of a giant mural of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna on a basketball court at a tenement building in Taguig, Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Artists in this tenement building gathered and painted this images to commemorate Bryant's death. Bryant, his daughter and 7 others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.
By The Associated Press
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
