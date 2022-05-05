 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

  • 0

April 29-May 5, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

Watch Now: Related Video

Air quality deteriorates to dangerous levels in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News