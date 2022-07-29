 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

July 22-28, 2022

The war in Ukraine produced more facets, including the efforts of a civilian medic known for wearing high heels in combat zones, while Russia’s top diplomat embarked on a tour of African countries. On the African continent there was a dramatic bus accident in Kenya and demonstrations against the United Nations peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo, while Tunisians celebrated exit polls in favor of a new Constitution. The South Africa women’s soccer team won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and Women's Euro 2022 gave fans more matches to savor.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by international photo editor Beatrice Larco.

