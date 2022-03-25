 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

MARCH 18 – 24

Russian attacks continued across Ukraine this week as residents fled their homes and country in search of safety. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a rousing Moscow speech, and NATO leaders met in Brussels for an emergency summit.

Children received shots against polio as a vaccination drive was launched in four countries in southern and eastern Africa following a confirmed outbreak in Malawi. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his partner, Stella Moris, in a small service held at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in London.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome photographer Alessandra Tarantino.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

People are also reading…

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

