AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

May 6-May 12, 2022

From the third month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and efforts to evacuate civilians, to the state opening of the British Parliament and the royal garden party in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petr Josek in Prague.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

