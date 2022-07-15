 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 9-July 15, 2022

July 9-15, 2022

From soldiers taking cover in a shelter on the frontlines near Kharkiv, Ukraine, to a man using a tree branch to fend off an encroaching wildfire in Portugal, to music fans enjoying Canada’s Festival d’été de Quebec, which is expected to draw more than a million people over its 11-day run, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

