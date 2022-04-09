 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Global

  • 0

April 2-8, 2022

From Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill celebrating the Annunciation preceding the celebration of Orthodox Easter in front of the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, to Olivia Rodrigo, winner of three Grammy awards for best pop vocal album for “Sour,” best new artist and best pop solo performance for “drivers license,” in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, in Las Vegas, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watching as the senate votes on her confirmation at the White House in Washington, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

People are also reading…

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Buena Vista University therapy cat has a fan club and Instagram page

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News