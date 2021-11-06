 Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2021

From world leaders meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this week to commit to taking action on global warming and the catastrophic consequences of climate change, to teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg, protesting with thousands of participants outside, along with other activist groups, to the Atlanta Braves celebrating their World Series baseball win against the Houston Astros for the first time in 26 years, to the funeral of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Washington National Cathedral, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

