AP Week in Pictures: Global

Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As soon as the sun sets, at least 100 migrants crossed through the Rio Grande river by smugglers into the United States.
Plastic bottles and other garbage floats on the Tagaret River which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) throws during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Phoenix.
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Jerusalem, Friday, March 26, 2021. Jews are forbidden to eat leavened foodstuffs during the Passover holiday that celebrates the biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery and exodus from Egypt.
A street musician plays his accordion on a frosty spring evening in an empty Old Town in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The quarantine restrictions have contributed to slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lithuania, but morbidity rates are still high.
Smoke rises from chimneys as workers prepare jaggery on the outskirts of Bareilly, India, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Jaggery is a traditional unrefined sugar consumed in many parts of Asia, made from molasses of sugarcane and date palm sap.
Germany's Alexander Zverev kisses his trophy as confetti falls after he defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final match to win the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Saturday, March 20, 2021.
A boy bicycle-kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Despite a scandal that shook the government in Peru's capital when over 480 government officials took advantage of their privileged positions to secretly receive early inoculations ahead of healthcare workers battling the new coronavirus pandemic, 66 people with connections in Iquitos jumped the queue this week to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
People float on a raft at the U.S.-Mexico border, early Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Roma, Texas. A surge of migrants on the southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.
COVID-19 patient Rahamim Havura casts his vote for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. The final results from Israel's fourth election in two years show a nation deeply divided over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in office, with neither side having secured a governing majority.
A migrant rests in a makeshift shelter in Las Raices camp in San Cristobal de la Laguna on the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Several thousand migrants have arrived on the Spanish archipelago in the first months of 2021. Due to the terrible living conditions and the poor quality of food and water, some migrants have decided to leave the camp and sleep in shacks in a nearby forest instead.
A person watches as lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The eruption in Geldingadalur, near Iceland's capital Reykjavik, is not seen as a threat to nearby towns and the slow flows mean people can get close to the scene without too much harm.
Hindu devotees dance as colored powder is thrown at them at Ladali, or Radha temple, at the legendary hometown of Radha, consort of Hindu God Krishna, during Lathmar Holi, in Barsana, India, 115 kilometers (71 miles) from New Delhi, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. During the holiday, the women of Barsana beat men from Nandgaon, the hometown of Krishna, with wooden sticks in response to their teasing.
A man with a head injury is carried by others Monday, March 22, 2021 in Mandalay, Myanmar. The toll of protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since last month’s military takeover has reached 320, a group that verifies details of deaths and arrests announced Friday, March 26, 2021.
Mourners hug at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo.
A woman who suffers from COVID-19 receives oxygen at a field hospital set up in the parking lot of the Poliedro de Caracas auditorium, in Venezuela, Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Tercio and Alicea Galdino, dressed in astronaut costumes, walk along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Galdinos have come up with a unique way for protecting themselves and drawing awareness around COVID-19 protective measures – by dressing as astronauts. The pair first began to traverse the iconic beaches fully suited in mid 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, now as cases surge once again they are taking their "astronaut walks" back to the promenades.
A daisy grows at the temple of Hera in ancient Olympia, the place that hosted the ancient Olympic Games on Monday, March 22, 2021. Greece's government reopened the ancient sites nationwide after four months as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.
From a volcanic eruption in Iceland to migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, preparations for Passover in Jerusalem and a wounded protester in Myanmar, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.
The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.
