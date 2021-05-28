 Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Global
May 22 - 28, 2021

From a supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad preparing to release hundreds of balloons with the colors of the Syrian flag at a gathering in the Syrian capital of Damascus, to demonstrators marching across the Brooklyn Bridge as they remember George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death, and an Indian woman separating grain from the husk in a paddy field ​on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

