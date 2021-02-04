AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A horse is wrapped in plastic on a merry-go-round at a park open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jan. 31, 2021.
Alejandro Ccasa prays after waiting three days next to an empty oxygen tank for his uncle who has COVID-19 outside a refill shop where he is the first in line before it opens in Callao, Peru, early Feb. 2, 2021. Ccasa's uncle died later that day.
Smoke from tires set fire by protesters fills a street in Delmas where vendors sell clothing during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 1, 2021.
An elderly woman gets a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine as part of a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for the elderly at a drive-thru vaccination center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 1, 2021.
Reflected in a motorcycle side mirror, stuntman Pedro Aldana performs a wheelie on his motorbike during an exhibition in the Ojo de Agua neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 10, 2021, and published on Feb. 1.
Dominican Republic's starting pitcher Joe Van Meter throws during the fourth inning of a Caribbean Series baseball game against Panama at Teodoro Mariscal Stadium in Mazatlan, Mexico, Feb. 2, 2021.
A COVID-19 patient is transferred inside a biocontainment unit from his home to a hospital in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City, Feb. 2, 2021.
Supporters of presidential candidate Yaku Perez, with the Indigenous party Pachakutik, attend his campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 3, 2021, ahead of this weekend's general elections.
Health workers evacuate a young patient from a fire at San Borja Arrarian hospital in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 30, 2021.
A mannequin head dons a Carnival feather headdress for sale at a costume party store in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 4, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
An Aymara Indigenous parent watches over students during the first week back to in-person classes with pupils wearing new protective uniforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic near Jesus de Machaca, Bolivia, Feb. 4, 2021.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
