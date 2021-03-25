 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East
0 comments
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 18-24, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Israel held its fourth election in two years, this time with coronavirus patients voting from their hospital beds. Also featured are celebrations for the Persian new year of Nowruz and the continuation of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate confirms Levine, first openly trans official

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News