AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between May 27-June 2, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Israelis and Palestinians are cleaning up and taking stock after a cease-fire was reached in the 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief Photographer for Israel & the Palestinian Territories.

