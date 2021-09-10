AP Week in Pictures: North America

SEPT. 3 - 9, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press in North America in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.