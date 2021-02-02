Apaches' fight over Arizona copper mine goes before US court

The site is also popular for camping, hiking and rock climbing. Resolution Copper says it will keep the campground open to the public as long as it's safe but eventually the area would be swallowed by the mine.

Apaches have camped out there in protest. Former San Carlos Apache Chairman Wendsler Nosie Sr., who leads Apache Stronghold, also moved to the site.

The Society for American Archaeology has said the area is of great significance archaeologically within the U.S. Southwest.

———

WHO “OWNS” THE LAND?

Apache Stronghold contends the land belongs to Western Apaches under an 1852 treaty with the United States. John Welch, a professor and anthropologist who has worked extensively with Apache tribes, says he hasn't found any evidence that would suggest otherwise.

The so-called Treaty of Santa Fe was one of a handful of treaties negotiated with a broad group of Apaches, and the only one ratified by the U.S. Senate, said Karl Jacoby, a Columbia University history professor who has written about the treaty and isn’t connected to the lawsuit.