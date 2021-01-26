Ape at San Diego park improving after virus antibody therapy

The apes were likely exposed by a zookeeper who tested positive for COVID-19 in early January, officials said. The park north of San Diego has been closed to the public as part of California’s lockdown efforts to curb coronavirus cases, and the park’s wildlife care team wore masks at all times around the gorillas.

Veterinarians are preparing to inject gorillas at the San Diego Zoo with a COVID-19 vaccine, a supply made specifically for animals. They also plan to vaccinate other species believed susceptible to infection, such as felines. Wildlife in other locations — from minks to tigers — have gotten the virus.

The gorillas at the safari park will not be vaccinated for now since they have been exposed.

San Diego Zoo Global, which oversees the zoo and the safari park, plans to share what it has learned with other scientists with the hope that it will contribute to the understanding of how the virus can affect apes.

Wildlife experts have expressed concern about the coronavirus infecting gorillas, an endangered species that share 98.4 percent of their DNA with humans and are inherently social animals.

