Appeals court: Arbitration won't shield Trump from lawsuit

“”The defendants had, in fact, conducted no such due diligence. They were instead endorsing ACN’s business opportunity because they were being paid millions of dollars to do so — a fact that they deliberately failed to disclose," the appeals court said the lawsuit alleged.

The appeals court said the Trumps were not entitled to take advantage of agreements between the plaintiffs and ACN that disputes would be resolved by arbitration. ACN is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

In a statement, ACN said it has been in business for 28 years and operates in 27 countries, earning an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

“ACN is not a political organization and is proud to welcome individuals from all walks of life. ACN’s business relationship with Mr. Trump started and ended before his run for national office," the statement added. “It is unfortunate that ACN’s name and business have been impugned in connection with this politically-motivated and funded lawsuit. To be clear, ACN categorically denies the allegations made in the lawsuit against it and its business."

Lawyers for the Trump Corp., Trump, Donald J. Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump did not immediately return a message seeking comment.