Appeals court sides with Dr. Luke on an issue in Kesha clash

“Although he is an acclaimed music producer and well known in the entertainment industry, he is not a household name,” the opinion said.

Nor, it said, could he be deemed a public figure simply because he's involved in the public conversation about sexual assault in the entertainment world.

“He never injected himself into the public debate” on the issue and “has limited his involvement to what was necessary to defend himself,” the ruling said.

Kesha, known for such hits as “TiK ToK” and “Praying,” and Dr. Luke have been locked in court battles since 2014, when she filed a lawsuit alleging that he drugged and raped her in 2005 and emotionally tormented her for years.

Dr. Luke, who has produced some of the biggest pop hits of the 2000s, denied Kesha's allegations and sued her, saying she was besmirching him with made-up claims in hopes of getting out of her record deal.

A New York court later dismissed Kesha’s sexual abuse claims because of time limits and other legal issues, without ruling on whether the allegations had merit.