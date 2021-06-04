Appeals court upholds man's conviction for threatening tweet

The 4th Circuit panel concluded that Vandevere's tweet directed at Rashid contained a true threat and therefore wasn't free speech protected by the First Amendment.

“We note first that a reasonable recipient familiar with the context would have felt threatened by the message and would not have construed it as a joke,” the panel's opinion says.

The judges also noted that Vandevere specifically directed the tweet at a single person, albeit in a public forum, and wasn't communicated “in a manner to engage anyone in public discourse regarding his political beliefs.”

“Finally, viewing the tweet in the context in which it was received, Vandevere’s statement would indicate to a reasonable recipient that Vandevere had a serious intent to do harm,” the panel added.

The judges ruled without holding a hearing for Vandevere's appeal, saying it wouldn't have helped them decide the case.

Rashid, a Democrat, lost his November 2019 bid to defeat an incumbent Republican state senator in Virginia. Prosecutors have said Rashid’s political campaign started well after the threat was made “and had no bearing on the threat.”