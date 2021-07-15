Appeals court upholds reversal of 'Innocent Man' conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a federal judge's reversal of the murder conviction of an Oklahoma man whose case was featured in the book and television series ‘The Innocent Man.’

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled 2-1 that Karl Fontenot, 56, has shown actual innocence in the 1984 kidnapping and death of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, based on newly discovered evidence that the court said was withheld by prosecutors at the time.

"We’re very happy, Karl is ecstatic, and we’re just waiting to see what happens next,” Fontenot's attorney, Tiffany Murphy told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The state has 120 days from the date of Tuesday's ruling to decide whether to retry Fontenot, according to the ruling.

“We're reviewing the opinion and to determine what our next steps will be,” said Alex Gerszweski, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Attorney General's office.