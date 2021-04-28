Appeals panel: Limits on St. Louis police aren't permanent

Stockley’s attorney, Neil Bruntrager, said at trial that Stockley fired only after Smith refused commands to put up his hands and reached along the seat toward an area where a gun was found. Prosecutors said Stockley planted the gun. Testing found Stockley’s DNA on the gun, but not Smith’s.

Two days after the acquittal, protesters smashed windows and caused other damage downtown. Police eventually used pepper spray and tear gas and arrested 125 people. Police critics said many of those arrested were peaceful protesters, bystanders and journalists. An undercover officer mistaken as a real protester was beaten by fellow officers.

Perry’s order prohibited the use of chemical agents unless demonstrators pose “an imminent threat to use force or violence or violate a criminal law with force or violence.”

The order was never meant to be permanent but rather to limit police actions until the case played out in court. It never went to trial.

“Given the events in the fall of 2017, we do not question the district court’s decision to issue a preliminary injunction that included affirmative mandates pending a prompt trial on the merits of plaintiffs’ claims for a permanent injunction. But there has been no prompt trial,” the appeals court ruling stated.

The unrest stemming from the Stockley verdict happened months after Lyda Krewson was elected mayor. She did not seek a second term.

