Apple delays iPhone photo-scanning plan amid fierce backlash

Apple never set a specific date for when the scanning technology would roll out, beyond saying it would occur some time this year. The company is expected to unveil its next iPhone later this month, but it's unclear if it will use that event to further discuss its change in plans for scanning the devices in the U.S.

The intense backlash to the scanning technology was particularly bruising for a company that has made personal privacy a marketing mantra. Apple contends it is more trustworthy than other major technology companies such as Google and Facebook that vacuum up information about people's interests and location to help sell digital ads. Apple CEO Tim Cook is known to repeat the catchphrase “Privacy is a fundamental human right.”

The photo scanning technology was “a really big about-face for Apple," said Cindy Cohn, executive director for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, one of the most vocal critics of the company's plans. “If you are going to take a stand for people's privacy, you can't be scanning their phones."

Cohn applauded Apple for taking more time to reassess its plans and urged the company to talk to a broader range of experts than it apparently did while drawing up its scanning blueprint in its typically secretive fashion.