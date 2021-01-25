Apple issues new warning: Keep your iPhone six inches away from your pacemaker

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 last fall, the company also announced the return of MagSafe — formerly a beloved MacBook feature — for the iPhone. Customers can buy MagSafe charging docks to wirelessly juice-up their devices, and other magnetic accessories including cases and wallets that attach to the back of the phones.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it is now expanding on the safety guidance. But the Heart Rhythm Journal released a report earlier this month claiming that the magnets in the iPhone 12 that make it compatible with MagSafe accessories could interfere with an implanted defibrillator.

"Consult your physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to your medical device and whether you need to maintain a safe distance of separation between your medical device and iPhone or any MagSafe accessories," Apple said in the notice. "Manufacturers often provide recommendations on the safe use of their devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent possible interference."